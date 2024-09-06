Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Indigo Paints' slips 6% after 4.03 mn shares change hands via block deals

Indigo Paints' slips 6% after 4.03 mn shares change hands via block deals

Large deals of 4.03 million shares took place in Indigo Paints, with Peaky XV Partners likely to be the sellers, according to reports

paint
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indigo Paints shares declined 5.9 per cent and clocked an intraday low of Rs 1,452.1 on the BSE. Large block deals in early trades created a run on the company's stock price.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, at around 11:18 AM, shares of Indigo Paints had recovered from their intraday lows, and they were trading 3.69 per cent lower at Rs 1,482.65 per share. Names of the buyers and sellers involved in the block deals could not be ascertained.
As per BSE data, 4.03 million shares had changed hands via multiple block deals in the first few hours.

More From This Section

Here's why Sensex fell 950 pts, Nifty slipped below 24,900 intraday today

Investors lose Rs 4.12 trillion during morning trade as markets slump

Vodafone Idea share price tanks 14% to hit 3-month low: Check why

How to trade Max Financial Services stock amid these 3 key developments

Performance of regulatory bodies, railway subsidies under PAC scanner

As per reports, Peaky XV Partners  were the likely sellers of an 11 per cent stake in the company at Rs 1,470 per share. The offer size was estimated at around Rs 770 crore.
Under the public shareholding data available on the BSE, Peak XV Partners Investments IV holds a 12.14 per cent stake in the company, while and Peak XV Partners Investments V holds a 13.09 per cent stake.
Indigo Paints is a leading Indian paint company that offers a wide range of decorative and industrial coatings. The company was founded in the year 2000, and has since grown to become one of the fastest-growing paint companies in India.
How did Indigo Paints fare in Q1FY25?
Indigo Paints' consolidated net profit declined 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 26.7 crore, compared to Rs 31.52 crore in the same quarter of the corresponding year.
The company's revenue from operations grew 7.7 per cent to Rs 311 crore, compared to Rs 288.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 47.4 crore, compared to Rs 49.1 crore in the year-ago period, which is a decline of 3.4 per cent . Y-o-Y.
In its Q1FY25 guidance, the company's management had said that  Indigo Paints expects to continue to outpace the industry's growth and anticipates a return to double-digit growth as its underlying growth improves.
Further, they expect margins to expand on the back of price hike and upcoming festive season in Q3FY25.
Additionally, the Ebitda margin for FY25 is expected to increase slightly, although quarterly variations will be visible due to changes in product mix and advertising outlay.
In the past one year, Indigo Paints shares have lost 3 per cent, compared to the BSE Sensex's rise of 25 per cent during the period. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration for 39,000 vacancies opens

Vodafone Idea share price tanks 14% to hit 3-month low: Check why

Phogat, Bajrang to join Congress today; may contest on these Haryana seats

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 81,500, Nifty tests 25,000; Financials drag

LIVE: SC issues notice to ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar on CBI's plea against Bombay HC order

Topics :Indigo PaintsBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarketsS&P BSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story