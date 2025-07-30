Indiqube Spaces shares make muted D-Street debut, list at 9% discount

Indiqube Spaces listing today: Shares of workplace solutions company Shares of workplace solutions company Indiqube Spaces made a negative debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The company's shares are listed at ₹216 on the NSE, reflecting a discount of 8.8 per cent over the issue price of ₹237. After the listing, the stock fell 3.5 per cent from the listing price to ₹208.5.

On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹218.7, down 7.7 per cent from the issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹217.55, down 0.5 per cent from the listing price.

ALSO READ: GNG Electronics posts bumper debut on bourses; shares list at 50% premium The listing price of Indiqube Spaces was below the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, unlisted shares of Indiqube Spaces were trading almost flat at ₹238, up ₹1 or 0.42 per cent, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Indiqube Spaces IPO details Indiqube Spaces IPO received a decent response from investors, with the issue oversubscribed by 12.41 times. The portion reserved for Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed by 14.35 times, the Retail investors' portion was subscribed 12.9 times, and the non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 8.27 times. The ₹700-crore mainline IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 27.4 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.1 million shares. The company set the IPO price band in the range of ₹225 to ₹237. The public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and closed on Friday, July 25, 2025.