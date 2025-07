Dividend stocks: BPCL, 19 others to go ex-date on July 31; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today: Shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Balkrishna Industries, United Breweries, Coforge, and 17 others are set to remain in the spotlight during today's trading session as they trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 31, 2025, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.

The companies that feature in the list include Carborundum Universal, Chembond Material Technologies, Cheviot Company, Coforge, Prataap Snacks, Godrej Agrovet, GPT Infraprojects, Granules India, Igarashi Motors India, IG Petrochemicals, ITD Cementation India, JK Tyre & Industries, Kirloskar Oil Engines, KPT Industries, Menon Bearings, TTK Prestige, United Breweries, Usha Martin, and V-Guard Industries, accoring to the BSE data.

They have all set the record date as July 31, 2025. Notably, the ex-date and the record date are two important events related to these announcements. The ex-dividend date is the day a stock begins trading without the entitlement to receive the declared dividend. To be eligible for the dividend, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. The record date, which in this case is also July 31, 2025, is when the company finalises the list of shareholders eligible for the dividend payout. Among the companies trading ex-dividend tomorrow, Balkrishna Industries has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share. BPCL has announced a final dividend of ₹5 per share. Carborundum Universal will pay a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share, while Chembond Material Technologies has announced a final dividend of ₹1.75 per share. Cheviot Company has declared a final dividend of ₹5 per share, and Coforge will reward its shareholders with an interim dividend of ₹4 per share.

Company Ex-date Purpose Record date Balkrishna Industries July 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 July 31, 2025 Bharat Petroleum Corporation July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 31, 2025 Carborundum Universal July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 31, 2025 Chembond Material Technologies July 31, 2025 Dividend - ₹1.7500 July 31, 2025 Cheviot Company July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹5 July 31, 2025 Coforge July 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4 July 31, 2025 Prataap Snacks July 31, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.50 July 31, 2025 Godrej Agrovet July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹11 July 31, 2025 GPT Infraprojects July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1 July 31, 2025 Granules India July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 31, 2025 Igarashi Motors India July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2.50 July 31, 2025 IG Petrochemicals July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 31, 2025 ITD Cementation India July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 31, 2025 JK Tyre & Industries July 31, 2025 Dividend - ₹3 July 31, 2025 Kirloskar Oil Engines July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 31, 2025 KPT Industries July 31, 2025 Dividend - ₹3 July 31, 2025 Menon Bearings July 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 July 31, 2025 TTK Prestige July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹6 July 31, 2025 United Breweries July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 31, 2025 Usha Martin July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3 July 31, 2025 V-Guard Industries July 31, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 31, 2025 (Source: BSE) Prataap Snacks is set to pay a dividend of ₹0.50 per share. Godrej Agrovet has declared a notably generous final dividend of ₹11 per share. GPT Infraprojects has announced a final dividend of ₹1 per share, and Granules India will pay ₹1.50 per share as a final dividend. Igarashi Motors India has declared a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share, while IG Petrochemicals has announced a final dividend of ₹10 per share.(Source: BSE)