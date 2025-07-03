Home / Markets / News / Indogulf Cropsciences makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹111 on BSE

Indogulf Cropsciences makes flat D-street debut, lists at ₹111 on BSE

Indogulf Cropsciences listing today: Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹110.5, down 0.4 per cent from the listing price

Stock market
Photo: Shutterstock
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indogulf Cropsciences IPO listing: Indogulf Cropsciences made a flat stock market debut on Thursday, July 3, 2025, listing at ₹111 per share on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹111 the upper end price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹110.5, down 0.4 per cent from the listing price.
 
Indogulf Cropsciences shares underperformed its grey market expectations. Prior to the listing, the company’s shares were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹18, or 16.2 per cent, with unofficial trading quoting the stock at ₹129 apiece, according to market sources.

Indogulf Cropsciences IPO details

The ₹200 crore IPO comprised a fresh issue of 14.4 million shares aggregating to ₹160 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 3.6 million shares worth ₹40 crore. The IPO was open for bidding between June 26 and June 30, 2025, with allotment finalised on July 1. 
 
The Indogulf Cropsciences IPO price band was set in the range of ₹105-₹111 per share. Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 135 shares worth ₹14,985 at the upper end price. 
 
Bigshare Services was the issue registrar. Systematix Corporate Services was the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plan to use ₹65 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding its working capital requirements and ₹34.12 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings. In addition, ₹14 crore will be used for setting up an in-house dry flowable (DF) plant at Barwasni, District Sonipat in Haryana. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   

About Indogulf Cropsciences

Incorporated in 1993, New Delhi-based Indogulf Cropsciences specialises in manufacturing crop protection products, plant nutrients, and biologicals in India. It manufactures Spiromesifen technical with 96.5 per cent purity and is one of the first indigenous manufacturers of Pyrazosulfuron Ethyl technical with 97 per cent purity in India.  The company manufactures and markets an extensive range of crop protection products, plant nutrients, and biologicals in India.
 
Indogulf Cropsciences operates four manufacturing facilities including one in Samba (Jammu & Kashmir), two in Nathupur (Haryana) and one in Barswani, (Haryana). The company's diverse product portfolio caters to various crops, including cereals, pulses and oilseeds, fibre crops, plantations, and fruits and vegetables.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CSB Bank share pops 3% on healthy Q1 business show; key info inside

Nykaa shares slide 5% after multiple large trades; check likely seller here

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 300 pts, Nifty near 25,550; defence stocks rally

M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update

Enviro Infra share slips 2% on cyber fraud incident; more details here

Topics :Stock MarketMarketsIPOsNSEBSE

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story