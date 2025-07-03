CSB Bank share pops 3% on healthy Q1 business show; key info inside

CSB Bank shares were buzzing today after the lender posted a healthy business update in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

As of June 30, 2025, the company reported provisional total deposits of ₹35,990 crore, marking a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹29,920 crore recorded on June 30, 2024.

Within these deposits, Current Account Savings Account (CASA) stood at ₹8,465 crore, up 14 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹7,449 crore, while term deposits increased 22 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹27,525 crore from ₹22,471 crore.

Advances against gold and gold jewellery (excluding receivables secured against gold) rose sharply by 36 per cent annually to ₹14,928 crore compared to ₹10,947 crore in the same period last year.