Enviro Infra share slips 2% on cyber fraud incident; more details here

Enviro Infra share price: was under pressure on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock falling up to 2.1 per cent in intraday deals to ₹235.10 per share. Enviro Infra Engineers (Enviro Infra) share price was under pressure on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock falling up to 2.1 per cent in intraday deals to ₹235.10 per share.

Why did Enviro Infra share price drop today?

Enviro Infra shares fell after the company disclosed it had been the target of a cyber fraud involving impersonation, resulting in unauthorised fund transfers from its bank account to unidentified accounts.

In an exchange filing, Enviro Infra said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has identified an incident of cyber fraud.” The total financial impact is estimated at ₹11.15 crore. The fraudulent transactions took place between June 27 and July 1, 2025, and were detected on the night of July 1. Preliminary findings suggest that a company employee, whose identity remains confidential due to the ongoing investigation, was manipulated by cyber criminals. ALSO READ | M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update The incident has been reported on the Cyber Crime Portal, and a formal complaint has been lodged with the local Cyber Crime Police Station. An investigation is currently underway.

In a show of responsibility, the company’s executive directors, the chairman & whole-time Director and the managing director, have voluntarily opted to forgo their salaries until the entire loss is recovered. Enviro Infra IPO listing Enviro Infra Engineers made its stock market debut on November 29, 2024, with listings on both the BSE and NSE. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹218, marking a 47.3 per cent premium over its issue price. On the NSE, it debuted at ₹220, reflecting a strong 48.65 per cent premium. About Enviro Infra Enviro Infra Engineers is among the leading environmental engineering companies specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities for government clients.