Enviro Infra share slips 2% on cyber fraud incident; more details here

Enviro Infra Engineers is among the leading environmental engineering companies specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities for government clients.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Enviro Infra share price: Enviro Infra Engineers (Enviro Infra) share price was under pressure on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock falling up to 2.1 per cent in intraday deals to ₹235.10 per share.
 
At 9:30 AM, Enviro Infra shares continued to trade under pressure, down 1.89 per cent at ₹235.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a negative bias at 83,388.50 levels.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE 

Why did Enviro Infra share price drop today?

 
Enviro Infra shares fell after the company disclosed it had been the target of a cyber fraud involving impersonation, resulting in unauthorised fund transfers from its bank account to unidentified accounts.
 
In an exchange filing, Enviro Infra said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has identified an incident of cyber fraud.”
 
The total financial impact is estimated at ₹11.15 crore.
 
The fraudulent transactions took place between June 27 and July 1, 2025, and were detected on the night of July 1. Preliminary findings suggest that a company employee, whose identity remains confidential due to the ongoing investigation, was manipulated by cyber criminals.
 
The incident has been reported on the Cyber Crime Portal, and a formal complaint has been lodged with the local Cyber Crime Police Station. An investigation is currently underway.  ALSO READ | M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update 
In a show of responsibility, the company’s executive directors, the chairman & whole-time Director and the managing director, have voluntarily opted to forgo their salaries until the entire loss is recovered.
 

Enviro Infra IPO listing 

 
Enviro Infra Engineers made its stock market debut on November 29, 2024, with listings on both the BSE and NSE.
 
On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹218, marking a 47.3 per cent premium over its issue price. On the NSE, it debuted at ₹220, reflecting a strong 48.65 per cent premium.
 

About Enviro Infra

 
Enviro Infra Engineers is among the leading environmental engineering companies specialising in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment facilities for government clients. 
 
With a strong presence in building Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs), Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), and water supply schemes (WSSPs), the company delivers end-to-end infrastructure solutions. It is also actively involved in river rejuvenation projects under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), including notable initiatives like the Namami Gange Programme.  ALSO READ | Dividend stocks: Axis Bk, Biocon & 31 others to trade ex-date on July 4 
The company stresses upon sustainable development, deploying advanced technologies such as Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) to promote environmental protection and public health. Enviro Infra has demonstrated robust financial performance, backed by a healthy order book and strong cash flows. It is also diversifying into clean energy through its subsidiary, with interests in solar, hydropower, green hydrogen, and 24x7 renewable energy solutions. With strong in-house design and engineering capabilities, Enviro Infra is well-positioned to execute complex projects efficiently and at scale.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story