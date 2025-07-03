Nykaa shares slide 5% after multiple large trades; check likely seller here

Shares of FSN E-commerce -- the parent company of Nykaa -- slipped nearly 5 per cent in trade on Thursday after about 65.3 million shares changed hands in multiple block deals.

The E-commerce firm's stock fell as much as 4.77 per cent during the day to ₹201.5 per share, the steepest intraday fall since June 2 this year. The stock pared some losses to trade 4.1 per cent lower at ₹202.5 apiece, compared to a 0.23 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:45 AM.

Shares of the company are up over 5 per cent from its recent lows of ₹192, which it hit last month, and have recovered over 25 per cent from April lows. The counter has risen 24 per cent this year, compared to a 7.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. FSN E-commerce has a total market capitalisation of ₹57,980.34 crore, according to BSE data.

Nykaa block deal The shares took a plunge after about 65.3 million shares, or a 2.3 per cent stake, changed hands in three block trades during market opening, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately. However, the news agency earlier reported that Harindarpal Singh Banga and Indra Banga are offering to raise up to ₹1,200 crore via a sale of shares. The floor price for the transaction was set at ₹200 per share, a discount of ₹11 compared with Wednesday’s close on NSE. Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are managing the deal, the report added.

Harindarpal Singh Banga had about 4.97 per cent stake in the company as of the March 2025 quarter, according to BSE data. The stock of Nykaa was the most-traded stock by volume and value, according to Bloomberg. It was the worst performer on the S&P BSE 500, Nifty Midcap 100 indexes. The trading volume was above 7.8 times the three-month full-day average. Nykaa Q4 results The online beauty retailer released its Q4 results on Friday, after market hours. In its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company reported a 193 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹20.28 crore for Q4FY25, compared to ₹6.93 crore in the year-ago period.