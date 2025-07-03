M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price rose 2 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹267.45 per share on BSE after the company released its Q1 business update.

M&M Financial Services Q1 update

In Q1 FY26, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) estimates the overall disbursement at ₹12,800 crore, with year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 1 per cent (excluding finance lease).

Business assets are estimated at ₹1,21,800 crore, a growth of 15 per cent over June 2024. The Collection Efficiency (CE) is pegged at 95 per cent for Q1 FY26 against 94 per cent in Q1 FY25. As of June 30, 2025, the company's asset stage-3 is estimated in the range of 3.8 per cent to 3.9 per cent as against 3.7 per cent as of March 31, 2025, and 3.6 per cent as of June 30, 2024. The stage-2 is estimated in the range of 5.8 per cent to 5.9 per cent as compared to 5.4 per cent as of March 31, 2025, and 6.1 per cent as of June 30, 2024.

The company continued to enjoy a comfortable liquidity position on its Balance Sheet, with a liquidity chest of over ₹9,600 crore," M&M Financial Services said in its filing. M&M Financial Services Q4 results The company's reported total income of ₹4,245 crore for Q4FY25, up 15 per cent compared to ₹3,706 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,156 crore from ₹1,971 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. However, net interest margins (NIMs) declined from 7.1 per cent in Q4FY24 to 6.5 per cent in Q4FY25. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹619 crore in Q4FY25, down 9 per cent from ₹563 crore in the March 2024 quarter.