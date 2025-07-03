M&M Financial Services shares rise after releasing Q1FY26 business update
M&M Financial Services share price rose 2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹267.45 per share after releasing Q1 updateSI Reporter Mumbai
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price rose 2 per cent in trade on Thursday, logging an intraday high at ₹267.45 per share on BSE after the company released its Q1 business update.
M&M Financial Services Q1 update
In Q1 FY26, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) estimates the overall disbursement at ₹12,800 crore, with year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 1 per cent (excluding finance lease).
Business assets are estimated at ₹1,21,800 crore, a growth of 15 per cent over June 2024. The Collection Efficiency (CE) is pegged at 95 per cent for Q1 FY26 against 94 per cent in Q1 FY25.
As of June 30, 2025, the company's asset stage-3 is estimated in the range of 3.8 per cent to 3.9 per cent as against 3.7 per cent as of March 31, 2025, and 3.6 per cent as of June 30, 2024. The stage-2 is estimated in the range of 5.8 per cent to 5.9 per cent as compared to 5.4 per cent as of March 31, 2025, and 6.1 per cent as of June 30, 2024.
M&M Financial Services Q4 results
The company's reported total income of ₹4,245 crore for Q4FY25, up 15 per cent compared to ₹3,706 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) grew 9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,156 crore from ₹1,971 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
However, net interest margins (NIMs) declined from 7.1 per cent in Q4FY24 to 6.5 per cent in Q4FY25. The company's profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹619 crore in Q4FY25, down 9 per cent from ₹563 crore in the March 2024 quarter.
About M&M Financial Services
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, a part of the Mahindra Group, is a non-banking financial services company (NBFC) primarily engaged in the business of financing the purchase of new and pre-owned auto and utility vehicles, construction equipment and SME Financing. It is the only Indian NBFC to be listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Emerging Markets. The company's subsidiaries include Mahindra Insurance Brokers and Mahindra Rural Housing Finance.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices