Bata India shares tumble 6% as Q2 earnings miss street's estimates

Shares of the company fell to their lowest since August 20. The counter has fallen 18 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bata India has a total market capitalisation of ₹14,472.2 crore.

Bata India Q2 results

The footwear maker reported a 73.26 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹13.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, impacted by lower revenue and higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.98 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at ₹801.33 crore as compared to ₹837.14 crore in the year-ago period. Its total expenses in the second quarter were higher at ₹795.2 crore against ₹785.09 crore in the year-ago period.

Analysts on Bata India Q2 earnings

Bata India's second-quarter earnings were a miss on all fronts, according to analysts at JM Financial. The miss was attributed to deferred purchases by channel partners and customers following the announcement of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation.