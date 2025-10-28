Indus Towers consolidated net profit declines 17.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.68% to Rs 8188.20 crore

Net profit of Indus Towers declined 17.28% to Rs 1839.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2223.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.68% to Rs 8188.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7465.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8188.207465.3055.8465.154279.204560.202478.402980.101839.302223.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News