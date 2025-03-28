Home / Markets / News / IndusInd Bank shares drop ahead of PwC's likely report on accounting issues

IndusInd Bank shares drop ahead of PwC's likely report on accounting issues

Reports suggest that external auditor PwC would submit its report to IndusInd Bank's board regarding accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio today

IndusInd Bank
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndusInd Bank shares slipped 0.97 per cent in trade on Friday, March 28, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹667 per share on BSE. The stock snapped a two-day winning streak. The selling on the counter came ahead of the external auditor PwC's report on bank's accounting discrepancies which is poised to be released today. 
 
Around 9:32 AM, IndusInd Bank share price was down 0.76 per cent at ₹668.5 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 77,508.72. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹52,052.52 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,576 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹605.4 per share.
 
Reports suggest that external auditor PwC would submit its report to IndusInd Bank's board regarding accounting discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio. As per an estimate, Rs 2,100 crore discrepancy in accounting may impact 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth.
 
The report will comprehensively point out actual losses to the bank due to accounting discrepancies, lapses at various levels and remedial action.  
 
Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is investigating potential insider trading violations at IndusInd Bank, where the “pre-clearance” of trades may emerge as a pivotal defence for senior executives.
   
IndusInd Bank had disclosed certain discrepancies identified by the lender in its account balances relating to its derivatives portfolio on March 10. 
 
Last week, IIHL chairman Ashok Hinduja said IndusInd Bank has not sought any fresh capital from its promoters even though it suffered a huge loss in its net worth following an accounting discrepancy.
 
IIHL, the investment arm of Hinduja Group, has recently got Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) approval to raise its stake in IndusInd Bank from 16 per cent to 26 per cent.
 
In the past one year, IndusInd Bank shares have lost 56 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.3 per cent. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 200 pts; broader indices rise; BSE jumps 12%, M&M slides 3%

NSE defers switching to Monday expiry after Sebi's consultation paper

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

FIIs, DIIs, Retail: Find out who holds most bullish, bearish bets in F&O

Spinaroo Commercial IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Topics :IndusInd BankBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50AccountingHinduja GroupMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocksNSE Nifty50 benchmark indexstock market tradingMarketsIndian stock markets

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story