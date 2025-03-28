Spinaroo Commercial IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Spinaroo Commercial IPO Day 1: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of aluminum foil containers manufacturer, Spinaroo Commercial, opens today, March 28, 2025. The company seeks to raise ₹10.17 crore from the public issue by offering an entirely fresh issue of 1.99 million equity shares.

Here are the key details of Spinaroo Commercial IPO, taken from the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP):

Spinaroo Commercial IPO price band, lot size:

Spinaroo Commercial IPO is available at a price band of ₹51 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,02,000 to bid for one lot (2,000 equity shares) of Spinaroo Commercial IPO. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals is ₹2,04,000 for two lots.

Spinaroo Commercial IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Spinaroo Commercial were trading flat at ₹51 apiece in the grey market ahead of the opening of the public offering, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for Spinaroo Commercial IPO remains nil as of Friday, March 28.

Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment date, listing date

The subscription window to bid for the Spinaroo Commercial IPO is set to conclude on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Following the closing of the subscription window, the basis of allotment of the company’s shares is likely to be finalised on Friday, April 4, 2025.

Shares of Spinaroo Commercial are expected to list on the BSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Spinaroo Commercial IPO registrar, lead manager

Cameo Corporate Services serves as the registrar for the SME offering, while Finshore Management Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager.

Spinaroo Commercial IPO objective

Spinaroo Commercial proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.

About Spinaroo Commercial

Spinaroo Commercial is engaged in the manufacturing of Aluminum Foil Containers, Aluminum Home Foil, Paper Cups, Paper Plates, Paper Bowls, and Semi-Processed Materials for Paper Cups (e.g., paper coating, printing, blanking, etc.). The company also deals in a wide range of Paper Cup-related machinery, such as High-Speed Paper Cup Making Machines, Flexo Printing Machines, Automatic Roll Die Cutting Machines, etc.

Spinaroo Commercial financial details

According to the RHP, Spinaroo Commercial's net profit in the financial year 2024 (FY24) advanced by 50.54 percent to ₹1.4 crore from ₹0.93 crore reported in FY23. For the half-year ended on September 30, 2024, the company's net profit stood at ₹0.61 crore.

The company's revenue from operations dropped 22.5 percent to ₹41.2 crore in FY24, from ₹53.2 crore reported in FY23. It stood at ₹21.01 crore for the half-year ended on September 30, 2024.

The company's total expenses dropped by 25 percent to ₹38.19 crore in FY24, from ₹50.93 crore reported in FY23. It stood at ₹19.68 crore for the half-year ended on September 30, 2024.