Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

The basis of allotment of shares for Shri Ahimsa Naturals is expected to be finalised today, Friday, March 28, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Shri Ahimsa Naturals, which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, March 26, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 62 times.

The highest demand for the SME offering came from the Non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by nearly 182.82 times. This is followed by retail investors at 35 times and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 21.23 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who have bid for the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO can check their share allocation status on the official websites of the NSE and Cameo Corporate Services, the registrar for the public issue. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status online:

Check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services:

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹73.81 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4.20 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters Nemi Chand Jain and Sumitra Jain offloading up to 1.99 million equity shares. Shri Ahimsa Naturals raised ₹20.88 crore from anchor investors on the bidding concluded on March 24, 2025.

The public issue remained open for subscription from Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to Thursday, March 26, 2025. Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO was available at a price band of ₹113-119 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Bigshare Services serves as the registrar, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as it will be given to the promoters selling their shares. Shri Ahimsa Naturals, however, intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Private Limited (SAHPL), for setting up a manufacturing facility at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company further proposes to use the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are commanding a strong premium in the grey markets ahead of the opening of the public offering. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company's shares were quoted at around ₹141 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹22, or 18.49 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price.

Shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a favorable listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Shri Ahimsa Naturals

Shri Ahimsa Naturals is a processor of crude caffeine and manufacturer of Green Coffee Bean Extracts and Caffeine Anhydrous Natural. Incorporated in 1990, the company's products are used in food, beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. The company exports its products to several countries, including the USA, Germany, and the UK. Its manufacturing unit in Jaipur, Rajasthan, complies with various international quality and safety standards.