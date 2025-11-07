Infosys Share buyback record date: Infosys shares were trading lower on Friday, November 7, 2025, with the stock slipping up to 1.15 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,449.35 on the BSE.

At 9:50 AM, the Infosys share price was down 0.74 per cent at ₹1,455.35, while the BSE Sensex was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 82,809.14.

Infosys fixes record date for Share buyback

The IT major, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, announced that it has fixed Friday, November 14, 2025, as the record date for its ₹18,000-crore share buyback announced in September.

The productivity solution leverages Infosys Topaz (an AI-first offering using generative AI), Infosys Cobalt (cloud services and platforms), along with Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, and ChatGPT-4o. The AI Agent enhances operations by using conversational AI to turn real-time data into actionable insights, automate reports, and improve safety, reliability, efficiency, and decision-making. It processes reports, well logs, images, plots, and tables to streamline workflows and provide predictive insights, helping users anticipate challenges, minimise downtime, and enhance overall operational performance. Infosys Q2 results Infosys reported a 13.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹7,364 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2FY26), driven by a robust large-deal pipeline and broad-based growth across verticals despite a challenging macro environment.

The company also raised the lower end of its FY26 revenue guidance to 2-3 per cent in constant currency (CC), from 1-3 per cent earlier, signaling growing confidence in deal momentum. Revenue for the quarter rose 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹44,490 crore, led by strong performance in financial services and manufacturing. Both profit and revenue surpassed Bloomberg consensus estimates, marking two consecutive quarters of steady growth. On a constant currency basis, Infosys grew 3.7 per cent, outperforming TCS but trailing HCLTech’s 5.8 per cent growth. Wipro’s revenue fell 2.6 per cent, while LTIMindtree rose 4.4 per cent.