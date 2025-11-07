“Since the promoters and the promoter group of the company have declared their intention to not participate in the buyback, equity shares held by them have not been considered for the purposes of computing the entitlement ratio,” the company said.
The productivity solution leverages Infosys Topaz (an AI-first offering using generative AI), Infosys Cobalt (cloud services and platforms), along with Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, and ChatGPT-4o.
The AI Agent enhances operations by using conversational AI to turn real-time data into actionable insights, automate reports, and improve safety, reliability, efficiency, and decision-making. It processes reports, well logs, images, plots, and tables to streamline workflows and provide predictive insights, helping users anticipate challenges, minimise downtime, and enhance overall operational performance.
The company also raised the lower end of its FY26 revenue guidance to 2-3 per cent in constant currency (CC), from 1-3 per cent earlier, signaling growing confidence in deal momentum.
Revenue for the quarter rose 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹44,490 crore, led by strong performance in financial services and manufacturing. Both profit and revenue surpassed Bloomberg consensus estimates, marking two consecutive quarters of steady growth.
On a constant currency basis, Infosys grew 3.7 per cent, outperforming TCS but trailing HCLTech’s 5.8 per cent growth. Wipro’s revenue fell 2.6 per cent, while LTIMindtree rose 4.4 per cent.
Infosys dividend
The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, and had fixed October 27, 2025 as the record date and November 7, 2025 as the payout date.
