Infosys, TCS rally up to 7% post Q3 results; brokerages remain optimistic

Shares of information technology (IT) giants Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade after the companies had reported their December quarter (Q3FY24) results post market hours yesterday.

Infosys surged 7 per cent to Rs 1,594.85, while TCS gained 3 per cent to Rs 3,893.70 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.5 per cent at 72,052 at 09:49 AM. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The silver lining of the performances of these companies during the quarter was the total contract value (TCV) signed, which continued to show a healthy momentum. For TCS the TCV for Q3 came in at $8.1 billion, up 3.8 per cent from $7.8 billion it signed in the Q3 of FY23. On a sequential basis, the TCV was down from the $11.2 billion in the second quarter. Infosys' TCV of $3.2 billion was down from $3.3 billion in the same period last year.



Meanwhile, the country's second largest IT services company Infosys posted a net profit of Rs 6,106 crore for Q3FY24, showing a drop of 7.3 per cent from the same period last year. The company's profit was down 1.7 per cent sequentially (quarter-on-quarter).

Infosys cut its revenue growth guidance for the third straight quarter. It now expects its revenue for FY24 to grow in the range of 1.5 to 2 per cent, revised from the earlier estimate of 1 to 2.5 per cent growth.

TCS, the country's largest IT services company, reported a 2 per cent rise in year-on-year (YoY net profit at Rs 11,058 crore for Q3FY24. The company reported a revenue growth of 1.5 per cent on a quarter on quarter basis and a growth of 4 per cent on a YoY at Rs 60,583 crore.



TCS reported Q3FY24 revenues at $7,281 million, up 2.9 per cent YoY in USD terms and 1.7 per cent YoY in constant currency (CC) terms. TCS does not give any revenue guidance.

TCS declared a third interim dividend of Rs 9 and a special dividend of Rs 18 per equity share.

Analysts at Choice Broking expect strong deal momentum resulting in a solid order book providing visibility for long-term growth. There has been tremendous client interest in GenAI and TCS is leading the innovation and exploratory efforts for the same.

For Infosys, the brokerage firm said the company is concentrating on securing substantial deals to propel further growth. The heightened adoption of next-generation artificial intelligence, such as TOPAZ and Cobalt cloud, is anticipated to generate long-term value for the business. The management is actively engaged in cost optimization efforts with the aim of enhancing margins and ensuring financial efficiency, it added.



Given its size, order book and exposure to long-duration orders and portfolio, TCS is well positioned to withstand the weakening macro environment and ride on the anticipated industry growth. Owing to its steadfast market leadership position and best-in-class execution, the company has been able to maintain its industry-leading margin and demonstrate superior return ratios, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said in the result update.

Infosys narrowed its FY24 revenue growth guidance while keeping the mid-point unchanged, leading to a muted H2FY24E. Despite multiple guidance revisions, it has maintained its margin guidance, which is encouraging, MOFSL said.

The brokerage firm expects FY24 revenue growth to be at 1.9 per cent CC QoQ, near to the upper band of the guidance. Despite near-term weakness, MOFSL expects Infosys to be a key beneficiary of the acceleration in IT spending in the medium term.



