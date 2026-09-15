Home / Markets / News / Infosys, TCS to HCL Tech: AI slowdown calls send Nifty IT pack 5% higher

Infosys, TCS to HCL Tech: AI slowdown calls send Nifty IT pack 5% higher

Indian IT stocks have been one of the biggest casualties of AI boom, having lost 21 per cent on a year-to-date basis.

AI chips, AI, artificial intelligence
The Nifty IT pack rallied 5.06 per cent to the day's high of 30,386 as all index constituents gained. | Image: Bloomberg
Saloni Goel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
IT stocks: Shares of beaten-down Indian technology services companies faced a significant uptick in Tuesday's trading session as calls to slow the pace of artificial intelligence development is seen benefitting them. 
 
The Nifty IT pack rallied 5.06 per cent to the day's high of 30,386 as all index constituents gained. LTIMindtree emerged as the top performer following a 6.7 per cent rise. Index heavyweights such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Wipro also added 6-4 per cent.
 
Tech Mahindra rose 6 per cent while Persistent, Mphasis, Coforge and Oracle Financial Services Solutions (OFSS) were also trading with sharp gains. 
 
Indian IT stocks have been one of the biggest casualties of AI boom, having lost 21 per cent on a year-to-date basis; a slowdown in AI spending and advancement is seen having a positive impact on these companies. 
 
(This is a developing story. Kindly, check back for updates.)
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 23,400; Nifty IT jumps 5%

Landmark NSE IPO threatens to hollow out India's unlisted share market

Asian shares slip as oil and yields rise ahead of Fed, BOJ meetings

Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, HFCL, Emami, Coforge, Solar Inds, Vodafone Idea

Nifty outlook: 23,000-23,200 crucial support; near-term rebound likely

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNifty IT stocksNifty IT IndexNifty ITTCSInfosys HCL TechnologiesTech MahindraThe Smart InvestorMarkets

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

Next Story