Inox India shares slide 6% as Q1 revenue misses estimates; details here

Shares of the company have fallen over 12 per cent from their July peak and currently trade at 4.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 1.1 per cent this year, compared to a 4.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Inox India has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,159.61 crore.

Inox India Q1 results

The company reported a 16.1 per cent rise in net profit at ₹61.12 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹52.64 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue grew 14.6 per cent to ₹339.62 crore from ₹296.41 crore a year earlier.

At the operating level, Ebitda rose 8.9 per cent to ₹76.3 crore from ₹70.1 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the Ebitda margin declined to 22.5 per cent from 23.6 per cent in the previous year.

Exports contributed 56 per cent of total revenue during the quarter, with export sales at ₹198 crore, indicating sustained global demand for cryogenic solutions, the firm said in an exchange filing. The company secured fresh orders worth ₹415 crore, taking its total order book to ₹1,457 crore, driven by strong traction in industrial gases and clean energy sectors.