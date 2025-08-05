Here's why Policybazaar operator PB Fintech shares are trading lower today
The decline in PB Fintech's share price followed the news that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has levied a penalty of ₹5 crore on the companySI Reporter New Delhi
PB Fintech share price, Policybazaar share price:
Shares of PB Fintech
, the operator of Policybazaar, were under pressure on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The company’s share price declined by 2.52 per cent, hitting the day’s low at ₹1,736 per share on the NSE. Around 10:40 AM, PB Fintech shares were trading at ₹1,750.80 apiece, down 1.69 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,780.90.
Why are PB Fintech shares trading lower today?
The decline in PB Fintech’s share price followed the news that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has levied a penalty of ₹5 crore on the company. In addition to the financial penalty, IRDAI also issued directions and advisories, which the company has been instructed to comply with in a time-bound manner.
Notably, IRDAI had conducted an onsite inspection of Policybazaar Insurance Web Aggregator Private Limited (now known as Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited)—a wholly owned subsidiary of PB Fintech—between June 1 and June 5, 2020. Following this inspection, Policybazaar received a show cause notice on October 7, 2024, offering an opportunity for a personal hearing and additional submissions.
“After considering the additional submissions and personal hearing, IRDAI issued an Order dated August 4, 2025, levying a penalty of ₹5 crore for violation of applicable IRDAI regulations. These violations relate to directorships held by Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) and the Principal Officer (PO), product display, outsourcing agreements, tagging of policies, and premium remittance,” PB Fintech stated in an exchange filing on the BSE. ALSO READ | Private bank share hits record high, soars 40% so far in CY25. Do you own?
About PB Fintech
PB Fintech is a financial technology company and the operator of online insurance and lending platforms, Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. Policybazaar allows users to compare and purchase insurance policies from multiple providers, while Paisabazaar offers credit products such as personal loans and credit cards.
The company operates on an asset-light model, generating revenue through commissions from insurance companies and financial institutions. It was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana.
As of August 5, 2025, the company boasts a market capitalisation of ₹80,370.02 crore on the NSE.
PB Fintech shares have a 52-week trading range of ₹2,246.90 to ₹1,311.35 on the NSE.
