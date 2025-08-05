Tata group stock rises 11% in two days on announcing Q1 nos, stock split

Tata Investment Corporation shares jumped 9.2 per cent, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹7,625 per share on BSE. The stock surged for the second session and gained nearly 11 per cent.

Tata Investment Corporation Q1 results and stock split

The buying on the counter came after the company's board in a meeting on August 4, 2025, in market hours, announced the approval of Q1 results along with a stock split.

In Q1, the company reported an 11.6 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at ₹146.3 crore, as compared to ₹131.07 crore a year ago. Consolidated total revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at ₹145.46 crore, as against ₹142.46 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Tata Investment Corporation is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), which has been classified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a middle-layer NBFC. Total expenses were marginally higher at ₹12.15 crore, as compared to ₹11.77 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

The stock split in the ratio of 1:10 was also approved by the board, where one stock of face value of ₹10 will be subdivided into 10 stocks of face value of ₹1. "The board of directors of the company at their meeting held today i.e., on Monday, August 4, 2025, have inter alia considered and approved sub-division of the existing 1 (one) equity share of the company having face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up, into 10 equity shares having face value of ₹1 each, fully paid-up," the filing read. The record date for the purpose of the sub-division of equity shares shall be intimated after taking the approval of the shareholders of the company.