Kaynes Technology rises 3% as arm inks MoU with Tamil Nadu govt; Details

Kaynes Technology share price rose 3.4 per cent and logged an intra-day high at ₹6,515 per share on BSE after arm signed MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Kaynes Technology India shares rose 3.4 per cent, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹6,515 per share on BSE. At 11:20 AM, Kaynes Technology share price was up 2.45 per cent at ₹6,450 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.47 per cent lower at 80,640.29. 

Why were Kaynes Technology shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after company arm Kaynes Circuits India entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for investment promotion and facilitation.
 
"We wish to inform you that Kaynes Circuits India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Limited, has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 04th August 2025 with Government of Tamil Nadu for investment promotion and facilitation," the filing read.
 
Under the MoU, Kaynes Circuits India proposed to invest approximately ₹4,995 crore over a period of six years for the establishment of manufacturing facilities, including greenfield projects and capacity expansions within Tamil Nadu. 
 
The MoU is intended to explore the financial incentives and industrial policies available under the Government of Tamil Nadu, as well as any structured assistance packages that may support the proposed investment through subsidies and other financial benefits.
 
The Government of Tamil Nadu has agreed to provide necessary facilitation and support, including assistance with infrastructure and regulatory clearances, in line with applicable laws and policies. 
 
Kaynes Circuits India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India equipped to produce Multilayer PCBs up to 74 Layers, HDI PCBs up to 8 Layers, and Flexible PCBs, supporting critical applications across sectors such as Aerospace, Defence, Artificial Intelligence, Backplanes, Drones, Medical Devices, Telecom Infrastructure, Smartphones, Wearables, Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) manufacturing, designed to produce high-performance laminates suitable for HighFrequency, Radars, and Low Signal loss applications and other advanced electronic domains.
 
Besides, Kaynes Technology in Q1FY26 reported a profit after tax (PAT) of  ₹74.6 crore, as compared to ₹50.8 crore a year ago, marking a 47 per cent increase. Consolidated revenue surged 34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹673.5 crore during the quarter under review. The same stood at ₹504 crore during the first quarter of the last financial year.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

