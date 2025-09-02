Inox Wind shares rise 3% after management raises Ebitda margin guidance

In one year, Inox Wind shares have lost 35.6 per cent, as compared to Sensex’s decline of 2.6 per cent.

Further, a pickup in execution is expected from Q3FY26 onwards, as execution typically accounts for 30–35 per cent of annual volume in H1FY26 and 65–70 per cent in H2FY26. The recent Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) circular on hybridisation of existing transmission infrastructure is expected to further improve execution, providing the company access to nearly 10GW of plug-and-play infrastructure.

The northward movement in the stock came after the company’s management raised its Earnings before interest, tax , depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin guidance from 17–18 per cent to 18–19 per cent, while reiterating its execution guidance of 1,200MW for FY26 and 2,000MW for FY27. During the call, the management emphasised prioritising profitability over volume metrics, according to JM Financial Institutional Securities.

Other highlights:

The company successfully completed a rights issue of INR 12.5bn, which is expected to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Inox Renewable Solutions Ltd (Resco) will be listed under the automatic route following the demerger of connectivity and common infrastructure businesses from Inox Green to Resco.

The management has guided for Inox Green’s O&M portfolio to expand from 5GW currently to 17GW over the next 2 years, with a mix of both solar and wind assets.