Ceat shares rise 4% after Camso acquisition with $171 mn investment

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 2 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 2.6 per cent this year, compared to a 4.4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Ceat has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,393.03 crore.

Ceat Camso Acqusition

The company announced it acquired Michelin Group's Camso Construction Compact Line business, including its Midigama and Kotugoda plants in Sri Lanka, advancing its Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) growth strategy, according to an exchange filing.

The transaction also grants the tyre maker's global ownership of the Camso brand, which will be permanently assigned after a three-year licensing period. Ceat will invest $171 million in Sri Lanka through this acquisition, securing 1,483 jobs and strengthening the country’s position as a global OHT hub, the statement said.

With Camso's established equity in Europe and North America, Ceat will gain access to more than 40 global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and premium distributors, accelerating its ambition to become a leading global player in the high-margin OHT segment. Over the past decade, Ceat has expanded its agricultural portfolio, and with Camso's expertise in compact construction equipment tracks and tyres, the company will broaden its international footprint.