Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Puravankara shares zoom 7% as arm bags Malabar Hill redevelopment project

Puravankara shares zoom 7% as arm bags Malabar Hill redevelopment project

At 10:45 AM, Puravankara share was trading 2.08 per cent higher at ₹292.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 80,704.82 levels.

real estate, realty firms

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the Puravankara Group is one of India's most reputed real estate conglomerates, with a nationwide footprint.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Puravankara share price: Real estate player Puravankara shares were in demand on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.53 per cent, to an intraday high of ₹305 per share. 
 
At 10:45 AM, Puravankara share was trading 2.08 per cent higher at ₹292.25. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.42 per cent higher at 80,704.82 levels.
 

What is driving the rally in Puravankara shares?

 
The sharp uptick in Puravankara’s stock came after the company announced a major redevelopment win in Mumbai’s ultra-premium Malabar Hill locality, via its wholly owned subsidiary, Purva Blue Agate Pvt Ltd.
 
 
The 1.43-acre site offers a development potential of 0.7 million square feet and is expected to generate revenue worth ₹2,700 crore. It aims to provide luxurious new homes for current residents while creating major inventory for sale in the open market.
 
“We are delighted to make our foray into Malabar Hill, one of Mumbai’s most prestigious addresses. This redevelopment project reflects our commitment to creating world-class homes while contributing to the evolving urban fabric of India’s financial capital. With its location, scale, and luxury positioning, this project is in perfect alignment with our strategy of expanding into key strategic markets across the city,” said Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited.

Also Read

windmill, energy, Wind energy

Inox Wind shares rise 3% after management raises Ebitda margin guidance

investing, investment, markets, trading

Syrma SGS shares gain 3% on forming JV with Italy's Elemaster; details here

CEAT Tyres

Ceat shares rise 4% after Camso acquisition with $171 mn investment

market, stock trading, trading

This microcap stock hit 20% upper circuit on bagging order from JSW Steel

The stock of the second-largest electronic manufacturing services (EMS) player by market capitalisation, Kaynes Technology India, is up 10 per cent from its monthly lows. This was on better than expected June quarter performance, strong order flows a

Kaynes Technology rallies 42% in one year; MOFSL sees more 11% upside

 
The announcement follows closely on the heels of the company’s July 2025 milestone, where it was chosen as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of eight residential societies in Chembur. That project encompasses over 1.2 million square feet of development potential, with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore.
 
“The addition of Malabar Hill further strengthens our Mumbai portfolio and underscores our growing role in the city’s redevelopment story. This is our second major redevelopment in South Mumbai after the Miami Apartments at Breach Candy. With a sharp focus on design excellence, transparency, and timely delivery, we continue to be the trusted partner for societies embarking on redevelopment. With this acquisition, our redevelopment portfolio in Mumbai now stands at 4.25 million square feet, with a potential GDV of Rs 10,500 crore,” said Rajat Rastogi, CEO of west & commercial assets, Puravankara Limited.
 
Over the past two years, Puravankara has steadily expanded its redevelopment portfolio with notable projects in Breach Candy, Pali Hill, and Lokhandwala. The latest addition at Malabar Hill further cements its position as a major player in Mumbai’s rapidly evolving redevelopment ecosystem. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty above 24,700; all sectors in green; Sugar stocks shine

sugarcane juice, ethanol

Balrampur, Rajshree zoom up to 20%; why sugar stocks are sweetening?

Corporate earnings

India Inc's earnings depend on global growth; DII flows at risk: Nuvama

Japanese Auto Sector

Auto sector mixed; Maruti, M&M top MOFSL bets as GST decision looms

Phoenix Mills

4 reasons why Motilal Oswal upgraded Phoenix Mills to 'Buy'; target raised

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Puravankara Real Estate Real estate stocks Real estate firms Share price share market Indian equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon