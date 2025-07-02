Inox Wind shares rise 4%; Motilal Oswal initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Inox Wind share price advanced 3.6 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday high at ₹179.25 per share on BSE on healthy growth prospects and attractive valuation.

At 10:54 AM, Inox Wind share price was trading 1.82 per cent higher at ₹176.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading down 0.16 per cent at 83,563.27. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹22,946.77 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹262.1 per share and 52-week low was at ₹130.2 per share.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Inox Wind shares with a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage gave a target of ₹210 per share.

Here are a few reasons why Motilal is upbeat on Inox Wind

Valuations cheaper compared to peer