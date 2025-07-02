Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares fall 7% a day after making strong debut
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price slipped 7 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹503.1 per share; check detailsSI Reporter Mumbai
Newly listed Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares
plunged 7 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday low at ₹503.1 per share on BSE. The stock saw some profit booking a day after listing on the bourses.
At 10:06 AM, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price was trading 6.64 per cent lower at ₹505.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was trading flat at 83,697.89. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,200.4 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹563 per share and 52-week low was at ₹485.65 per share.
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares made a Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. On BSE, the stock was listed at ₹492 per share, registering a premium of ₹92 or 23 per cent over the issue price of ₹400. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹486, reflecting a premium of ₹86 or 21.5 per cent to the initial public offer (IPO) price.
The company proposed to utilise its IPO proceedings to strengthen Ellenbarrie Industrial’s financial and operational capabilities. Of the total, ₹210 crore will go toward partial or full repayment of outstanding borrowings, reducing leverage and improving the balance sheet. Another ₹104.5 crore is allocated for setting up a new 220 TPD air separation unit at the Uluberia-II plant. The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases block deals
On the listing day, July 1, 2025, Mansi Share and Stock Broking sold 4,06,125 shares at ₹529.36 per share and bought 7,56,113 shares at ₹524.57 per share through block deals. Besides, Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds also bought 20,95,179 shares for ₹511.1 per share via a block deal, according to NSE block deals data,
About Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
Founded in 1973, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (EIGL) is a prominent Indian producer and supplier of industrial, medical, and specialty gases. Its portfolio includes oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, argon, acetylene, nitrous oxide, LPG, welding gases, synthetic air, and dry ice.
The company serves bulk, packaged, and onsite customers across sectors like steel, pharma, healthcare, infrastructure, petrochemicals, railways, and defence.
It also offers turnkey project services for air separation units and provides medical gas pipeline systems and equipment such as ventilators and anesthesia workstations. As of FY25, the company had 1,829 customers and operated eight manufacturing facilities across West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Its workforce included 281 permanent and 85 contractual employees as of March 31, 2025.
