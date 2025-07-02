Home / Markets / News / Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares fall 7% a day after making strong debut

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares fall 7% a day after making strong debut

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price slipped 7 per cent, logging an intraday low at ₹503.1 per share; check details

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Newly listed Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares plunged 7 per cent in trade on Wednesday, logging an intraday low at ₹503.1 per share on BSE. The stock saw some profit booking a day after listing on the bourses.
 
At 10:06 AM, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases share price was trading 6.64 per cent lower at ₹505.25 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 83,697.89. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹7,200.4 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹563 per share and 52-week low was at ₹485.65 per share.
 
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares made a Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. On BSE, the stock was listed at ₹492 per share, registering a premium of ₹92 or 23 per cent over the issue price of ₹400. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹486, reflecting a premium of ₹86 or 21.5 per cent to the initial public offer (IPO) price. 
 
The company proposed to utilise its IPO proceedings to strengthen Ellenbarrie Industrial’s financial and operational capabilities. Of the total, ₹210 crore will go toward partial or full repayment of outstanding borrowings, reducing leverage and improving the balance sheet. Another ₹104.5 crore is allocated for setting up a new 220 TPD air separation unit at the Uluberia-II plant. The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases block deals 

On the listing day, July 1, 2025, Mansi Share and Stock Broking sold 4,06,125 shares at ₹529.36 per share and bought 7,56,113 shares at ₹524.57 per share through block deals. Besides, Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds also bought 20,95,179 shares for ₹511.1 per share via a block deal, according to NSE block deals data, 

About Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Founded in 1973, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (EIGL) is a prominent Indian producer and supplier of industrial, medical, and specialty gases. Its portfolio includes oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, argon, acetylene, nitrous oxide, LPG, welding gases, synthetic air, and dry ice. 
 
The company serves bulk, packaged, and onsite customers across sectors like steel, pharma, healthcare, infrastructure, petrochemicals, railways, and defence.
 
It also offers turnkey project services for air separation units and provides medical gas pipeline systems and equipment such as ventilators and anesthesia workstations. As of FY25, the company had 1,829 customers and operated eight manufacturing facilities across West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Its workforce included 281 permanent and 85 contractual employees as of March 31, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 100 pts, Nifty near 25,500, SMIDs slip; HDB, Sambhv list at premium

Premium

Is the worst over for BluSmart cab parent company Gensol Engineering stock?

HDB Financial shares list at 13% premium on BSE, beats GMP estimates

Premium

Oil, trade deal concerns priced in by markets: Unmesh Sharma, HDFC Sec

RITES share price zooms 6% on multiple deal wins; key details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story