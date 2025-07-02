Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares fall 7% a day after making strong debut

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases shares made a Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. On BSE, the stock was listed at ₹492 per share, registering a premium of ₹92 or 23 per cent over the issue price of ₹400. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at ₹486, reflecting a premium of ₹86 or 21.5 per cent to the initial public offer (IPO) price.

On the listing day, July 1, 2025, Mansi Share and Stock Broking sold 4,06,125 shares at ₹529.36 per share and bought 7,56,113 shares at ₹524.57 per share through block deals. Besides, Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds also bought 20,95,179 shares for ₹511.1 per share via a block deal, according to NSE block deals data,

The company proposed to utilise its IPO proceedings to strengthen Ellenbarrie Industrial’s financial and operational capabilities. Of the total, ₹210 crore will go toward partial or full repayment of outstanding borrowings, reducing leverage and improving the balance sheet. Another ₹104.5 crore is allocated for setting up a new 220 TPD air separation unit at the Uluberia-II plant. The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Founded in 1973, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (EIGL) is a prominent Indian producer and supplier of industrial, medical, and specialty gases. Its portfolio includes oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, argon, acetylene, nitrous oxide, LPG, welding gases, synthetic air, and dry ice.

The company serves bulk, packaged, and onsite customers across sectors like steel, pharma, healthcare, infrastructure, petrochemicals, railways, and defence.

It also offers turnkey project services for air separation units and provides medical gas pipeline systems and equipment such as ventilators and anesthesia workstations. As of FY25, the company had 1,829 customers and operated eight manufacturing facilities across West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. Its workforce included 281 permanent and 85 contractual employees as of March 31, 2025.