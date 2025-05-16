Integrity Infra Developers IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Integrity Infrabuild Developers is expected to be finalised today, Friday, May 16, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Integrity Infrabuild Developers is expected to be finalised today, Friday, May 16, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Integrity Infrabuild Developers, which closed for subscription on Thursday, May 15, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 2.17 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and MUFG Intime India (Erstwhile Link Intime India), the registrar for the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO . Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO allotment status online:

Check Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Check Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹12 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.94 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to Thursday, May 15.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO was available at ₹100 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Also Read

MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar, while Aryaman Financial Services acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for purchase of machinery and equipment, funding working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

The unlisted shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers were trading flat around ₹100 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) of Integrity Infrabuild Developers IPO remains nil on Friday.

Shares of Integrity Infrabuild Developers are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a flat listing of the company's shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Integrity Infrabuild Developers

Integrity Infrabuild Developers is an integrated civil contract company registered as a Class-A contractor since August 24, 2018, and has received the renewed certificate dated June 29, 2024, with the Government of Gujarat. The company specialises in contracting and sub-contracting services for various government projects, including road construction, building, and bridge construction. Subcontracting involves a main contractor, awarded a project by a government entity, delegating part or all of the work to specialized subcontractors. The main contractor retains overall responsibility for the project, ensuring deadlines, quality standards, and delivery are met.