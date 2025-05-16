Stocks to Watch Today, May 16: PB Fintech, IndusInd, Airtel, Biocon, RVNL

Stocks to Watch Today, Friday, May 16, 2025: Building on Thursday's rally, stock markets in India may see another strong session on Friday amid reports that Building on Thursday's rally, stock markets in India may see another strong session on Friday amid reports that India has proposed zero tariffs on US goods . At 8:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 104 points at 25,183 levels.

Asian markets, however, are mostly negative with CSI300, Hang Seng, and Nikkei trading lower up to 0.9 per cent. US markets, meanwhile, settled mixed overnight with Dow Jones up 0.65 per cent, S&P 500 up 0.41 per cent, but Nasdaq down 0.72 per cent.

Here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q4 results today:

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL), CreditAccess Grameen, Delhivery, Dhanuka Agritech, EIH Associated Hotels, Emami, Eureka Forbes, Galaxy Surfactants, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Heritage Foods, Hyundai Motor India, India Glycols, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Pharmova, Kalpataru Projects International, KRBL, Nesco, Nucleus Software Exports, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Reliance Infrastructure, Repco Home Finance, Sammaan Capital, Shipping Corp, S H Kelkar and Co., Sterlite Technologies, and Texmaco Rail & Engineering are some of the main companies scheduled to announce their March quarter results today

IndusInd Bank share price:

Clarifying on reports of another accounting irregularity, IndusInd Bank said on Thursday that the Internal Accounting Department (IAD) noted a cumulative amount of ₹674 crore, which was incorrectly recorded as interest over three quarters of FY24-25, which was fully reversed as on January 10, 2025.

Further, the IAD reviewed transactions, wherein unsubstantiated balances worth ₹595 crore were provided under "other assets" accounts of the Bank. These were set off against corresponding balances appearing in "other liabilities" accounts in January 2025.

Bharti Airtel share price, Bharti Airtel block deal:

The counter of Bharti Airtel may see a block deal today . According to reports, Pastel, a subsidiary company of Singtel, may sell a 0.8 per cent stake in the telecom services provider via block deals. The total size of the offer is expected to be ₹8,568 crore. Reports say, the floor price of the block deal sale could be ₹1,800 per share, which is 3.6 per cent lower than Bharti Airtel share price's last closing price.

Bajaj Auto share price:

The Investment Committee of the Board of Directors, on Thursday, May 15, approved an additional investment in Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV, Netherlands, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, worth 125 million euros (equivalent to ₹1,199.92 crore at an assumed exchange rate of 1 euro = ₹95.9939).

JSW Energy share price:

While announcing Q4FY25 results on Thursday, JSW Energy also informed the exchanges that the Board of Director has approved the raising of funds, up to ₹10,000 crore, in one or more tranches, through private offerings and / or on preferential allotment basis and / or qualified institutions placement or any other method or combination thereof.

Overall, JSW Energy reported a net profit of ₹408 crore in Q4FY25, higher by 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and a revenue of ₹3,189 crore, up again by roughly 16 per cent Y-o-Y. The company announced a dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY25.

Biocon share price:

Biocon's wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Pharma, has received approval for its ANDA for Rivaroxaban Tablets USP (2.5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 20 mg.) from the USFDA. Rivaroxaban is used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, to reduce the risk of stroke, and Systemic Embolism in nonvalvular atrial fibrillation.

RVNL share price:

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Central Railway for OHE Modification Work. The project involves upgradation of the existing 1x25 KV Electric Traction System to 2x25 KV at Feeding System in Itarsi - Amla Section in Nagpur Division of Central Railway to meet 3000 MT Loading Target.

Allied Blenders share price:

The Board of Directors of Allied Blenders and Distilleries has approved the plan to raise funds worth ₹1000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / debentures / warrants / preference shares / any other equity linked securities, in one or more tranches.

Signature Global share price:

Real estate player, Signature Global's consolidated net profit surged 48 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹61.12 crore in Q4FY25. Its total income,₹ however, slipped to ₹570.43 crore from ₹722.73 crore Y-o-Y. It had earlier informed the exchanges that its pre-sales booking tumbled 61 per cent on-year to ₹1,620 crore in Q4FY25.

PB Fintech share price:

Policybazaar, on Thursday, reported a consolidated net profit growth of 185 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹171 crore in the March 2025 quarter. Operationally, its revenue from operations increased 38 per cent to ₹1,508 crore Y-o-Y.

LIC Housing Finance share price:

LIC Housing clocked a 25-per cent Y-o-Y rise in standalone net profit, at ₹1,368 crore, in Q4FY25. Further, the housing financier's total Income grew 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7,283 crore. It announced a dividend of ₹10 per share.

Abbott India share price:

The company reported a net profit of ₹367 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 , up 27.9 per cent Y-o-Y. It's revenue rose 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,605 crore, while Ebitda jumped 29.8 per cent to ₹428.5 crore. Abbot India saw an Ebitda margin expansion to 26.7 per cent from 22.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

Crompton Greaves share price:

Informing the stock exchanges about its March 2025 quarter results, Crompton Greaves said the company's revenue increased 5.1 per cent on year to ₹2,061 crore, while Ebitda improved 29.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹264 crore. Crompton Greaves' Q4FY25 net profit also surged 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹169 crore.

Other Q4 results reactions:

Medi Assist Healthcare, Diffusion Engineers, Alivus Life Sciences, Transindia Real Estate, IFCI, Patanjali Foods, Orient Technologies, Endurance Tech, Allcargo Gati, Nocil, Balrampur Chini Mills, Allied Blenders, PN Gadgil Jewellers.