Home / Markets / News / F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

F&O Setup: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

The short-term trend of the Bank Nifty index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11, and 20-day EMA

investing, investment, markets, trading
investing, investment, markets, trading
Nandish Shah Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 8:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Derivative Strategy

Bull Spread strategy on Bank Nifty

 
1) Buy Bank Nifty (29-May Expiry) 55,500 Call at ₹600 & simultaneously sell 56,000 Call at ₹390
  • Lot Size: 30
  • Cost of the strategy: ₹210 (₹6300 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit: ₹8700; If Bank Nifty closes at or above 56,000 on 29 May expiry.
  • Breakeven Point: ₹55,710
  • Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 1.38
  • Approx margin required: ₹33,000
Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE
 
Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in the Bank Nifty futures, where we have seen 7 per cent (Prov) rise in open interest with it rising by 1 per cent.
  • Short term trend of the index is positive as it is placed above its 5,11 and 20 day EMA.
  • Stock price is on the verge of breaking out from the bullish flag pattern.
  • Bank Nifty Put Call ratio has moved up to 0.92 levels from 0.83 on the back of aggressive Put writing at 54,500-55,000 levels.
Here's your Bank Nifty trading guide by Kotak Securities' Sahaj Agrawal 
Note: It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific market mixed

India's four listed Reits distributed 13% additional funds in Q4 FY25

ASK Investment Managers unveils new PMS fund under special opportunities

Premium

Value strategy paying off for Shree Cement, but stock may be fully priced

Premium

Volume over margins may weigh on automotive firm Eicher Motors earnings

Topics :MarketsStock callsTechinical callsF&O StrategiesBank NiftyNifty Bank indexBull MarketNifty50Derivatives strategy

First Published: May 16 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story