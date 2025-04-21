HDFC Life Insurance Company shares slipped 2.2 per cent on April 21, 2025 trade, registering an intraday low at ₹704 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came as the company's annual premium equivalent (APE) growth is expected to moderate in FY26 to mid-teens, as per analysts.

Around 11:11 AM, HDFC Life share price was down 1.52 per cent at ₹709.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.98 per cent at 79,323.24. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,52,679.16 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹760.95 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹511.1 per share.

In the past one year, HDFC Life shares have gained 19 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6.6 per cent.

HDFC Life Q4FY25 results

In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, the life insurance company on Thursday, after market hours reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its standalone net profit at ₹476.54 crore as compared to ₹411.6 crore a year ago.

Its net premium income increased by 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23,765.56 crore in Q4FY25. And, annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) rose by 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,186 crore.

Total APE of the insurer in FY25 registered 16 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ₹15,479 crore and the new business premium in FY25 grew 13 per cent YoY to ₹33,365 crore.

Result analysis: Motilal Oswal on HDFC Life Q4FY25

The brokerage trimmed its value of new business (VNB) margin assumptions by 20 basis points (bps)/30bps in FY26/27. It estimates HDFC Life to deliver a 19 per cent VNB CAGR over FY25-FY27E and margins to gradually trend higher going ahead. The brokerage reiterated 'Buy' with a target price of ₹850.

Result analysis: JM Financial Institutional Securities on HDFC Life Q4FY25

The brokerage in its reports said that 1H26 APE growth is likely to moderate on a strong base of 1H25 and expects VNB growth to pick up hereon. "We do not materially cut growth estimates, expect consistent 15 per cent APE growth Y-o-Y over FY25-FY27e and 100 basis points (bps) margin expansion over FY25-FY27e," said JM Financial. It retained 'Buy' rating on the stock and gave target of ₹ 850 per share.

About HDFC Life

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited is an Indian life insurance provider which offers a diverse range of insurance products, including term life, unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), endowment policies, and retirement solutions.