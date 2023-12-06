Home / Markets / News / Investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.17 trn in deals as markets scale new peaks

Investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.17 trn in deals as markets scale new peaks

Benchmark sensitive indices Sensex and Nifty touched record highs in initial trade on Wednesday, with Nifty nearing the psychologically-important level of 21,000

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
Investors turned wealthier by Rs 2.17 trillion on Wednesday, as benchmark indices raced to scale new peaks, lifted by gains in blue chip stocks on the back of strong institutional inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to a new record high of 69,599.39 in the morning trade. The broader index Nifty also climbed 100.05 points, or 0.48 per cent to hit its fresh lifetime high of 20,955.15.

The market rally added Rs 2.17 trillion wealth to investors' kitty.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies surged to Rs 348.64 trillion in initial deals on Wednesday, from Rs 346.47 trillion in the previous trading session.

Analysts said foreign institutional investors have reversed their selling strategy and have been consistent buyers during the last seven days. This momentum is a reflection of institutional confidence in the Indian market, they said.

Among major Sensex movers, ITC rose the most by 1.70 per cent, Wipro by 1.43 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.36 per cent and Nestle India by 1.27 per cent. Other gainers included HCL Tech, Asian Paints and Reliance.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge and the smallcap index jumped 0.21 per cent each.

The combined market valuation of all listed companies on the BSE reached the $ 4 trillion-milestone for the first time ever on November 29.

The market capitalisation of listed companies on the NSE has surpassed the $4 trillion (Rs 334.72 trillion) mark for the first time ever on Friday.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

