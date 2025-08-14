Rishabh Instruments share zooms 20% in weak broader market post Q1 results

Rishabh Instruments share price today: Rishabh Instruments shares were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹357.70 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in otherwise a weak broader market.
The average trading volumes on the smallcap stock counter jumped multiple fold. Till 1:22 PM, a combined 2.96 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 500,000 shares, the exchange data showed. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹399.95 on October 1, 2024. In comparison, the BSE Smallcap index was down 0.52 per cent at 51,826.
In the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Rishab Instruments reported a six-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹19.62 crore, compared to ₹3.21 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations remained flat at ₹190.32 crore, against ₹169.35 crore in a year ago quarter.
Rishabh Instruments outlook
Looking ahead, Rishabh Instruments said the company is focused on scaling core businesses through sharper commercial execution, product differentiation, and operational agility. The company’s target is to generate 10-12 per cent incremental revenue from new products over the next two years.
Instrumentation, EMS and automation will continue to receive strategic capital, while the solar inverter vertical is expected to scale materially after certification. In die casting, the company aims to achieve Ebitda positivity by 2025-26. Accordingly the management said the company is shifting the portfolio from automotive to industrial customers, where lead times, margins, and product control are structurally more attractive.
Rishabh’s core offerings, electrical automation solutions, portable instruments, and metering and control devices, continued to witness healthy demand across both domestic and international markets. The Company experienced strong momentum from industrial automation projects, energy efficiency initiatives, and the growing demand for clean energy solutions. Additionally, domestic operations in India remained strong, supported by steady demand from OEMs and project orders.
About Rishabh Instruments
Rishabh Instruments operates through five vertically integrated manufacturing units across India, Poland, and China, along with two modification centres in the US and the UK. In 2024-25, the Company further expanded its global presence with the acquisition of MICROSYS, a Czech Republic based Company specialising in SCADA software for industrial process automation.
Its offerings span solutions across key verticals like electrical automation, metering, control and protection devices, portable test and measuring instruments, aluminium HPDC, and solar inverters.
The company leads globally in analogue panel meters and low voltage current transformers. In India, it dominates the split-core current transformer segment. Its subsidiary, Lumel, ranks among the top brands for metres and controllers in Poland and operates under two distinct business divisions: die-casting solutions for automotive and non-automotive industries, and electrical and electronic products.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.