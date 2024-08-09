IPO Calendar next week: 7 IPOs to open; FirstCry to debut. Check FULL LIST

IPO Calendar next week: The domestic markets witnessed a buzz in IPO activities this week, with as many as three mainline initial public offerings (IPOs) including Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Ceigall India, and Ola Electric Mobility making their debut on the bourses. Additionally, nine Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) issues, including Picture Post Studios, Afcom Holdings, Dhariwalcorp, Utssav Cz Gold Jewels, Kizi Apparels, Ashapura Logistics, Rajputana Industries, Bulkcorp, and Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global, listed on the SME platforms.

So far, nearly 45 mainboard IPOs have completed their process year-to-date, with a remarkable 33 issues listing at gains on the exchanges. Meanwhile, around 150 SME issues went public till now in 2024, with 115 listing with gains, and over 130 ending with gains on their listing date. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The upcoming week is also poised to witness a flurry of public offerings for investors. Here are the full details of the upcoming IPO activities for next week:

IPO listings next week



Shares of Unicommerce eSolutions and Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) are scheduled to make their debut on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The grey market premium (GMP) for both public issues suggests a positive listing for the company's shares.

Meanwhile, the SME platforms will witness the listing of Aesthetik Engineers, Picture Post Studios, and *Afcom Holdings next week.

More From This Section

Mainboard IPOs next week



Saraswati Saree Depot: The initial public offering of women's apparel manufacturer Saraswati Saree Depot opens for public subscription on Monday, August 12, 2024, and closes on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the company seeks to raise Rs 160.01 crore from the public issue.



Saraswati Saree Depot is offering a fresh issue of 6,499,800 shares and an offer for sale of 3,501,000 shares of the company, with a face value of Rs 10 apiece. The IPO will be available with a price band of Rs 152-160 and a lot size of 90 shares.

The company's shares are likely to be allotted on Friday, August 16, 2024, while they will reflect in the demat account on Monday, August 19, 2024. Saraswati Saree Depot shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

SME IPOs next week

Among the SME space, the public issues of Brace Port Logistics, Solve Plastic Products, Broach Lifecare Hospital, Sunlite Recycling Industries, Positron Energy, and Aesthetik Engineers are scheduled to open next week.