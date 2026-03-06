Belrise Industries share price today

The share price of Belrise Industries hit an all-time high of ₹198.15, as the stock surged 6 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock price of the auto components & equipments company surpassed its previous high of ₹194 touched on February 11, 2026. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 79,677 at 10:25 AM.

In the past nine months, the market price of Belrise Industries has appreciated 101 per cent from a level of ₹98.36 on the BSE. It had hit a 52-week low of ₹89.20 on June 2, 2025.

What’s driving 100% surge in Belrise Industries stock? The Belrise group manufactures chassis and frame assemblies, sheet metal, exhaust systems (silencers), plastic moulded and painted parts and assemblies for auto and consumer durables segments. The company is engaged in manufacturing auto components for Bajaj Auto, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSIL) and Hero Motocorp, among others. Given the strong order pipeline of global aircraft OEMs and the increasing importance of India as one of the largest aviation markets globally, Belrise believe this trend will continue to play out over the next 5 to 10 years, and the company expects to be a key beneficiary of this shift.

Meanwhile, Belrise has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Plasan Sasa, a leading Israel-based defense company with strong capabilities in advanced armouring and autonomous defense mobility solutions. READ | Garden Reach shares jump 6% on signing MoU with Kalyani Strategic Systems Plasan is globally recognized for its integrated platforms and has a flagship product, the ATEMM, which translates to All-Terrain Electric Mission Module, which has been deployed across multiple geographies globally and at scale. The ATEMM platform is particularly suited for highly rugged and inaccessible terrains and is also capable of autonomous operations, making it relevant for deployment in sensitive defense zones where human and conventional vehicle movement is constrained.

Belrise Industries - Crisil Ratings rationale Belrise has a strong market position, primarily in manufacturing chassis for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, silencers and components. With continuous addition of new products, there has been an increase in content per vehicle (CPV) supplied by the group. This, along with premiumisation of products while adhering to strong quality standards and rationalised supply chain, has made the BIL group the preferred vendor among top OEMs. This has helped revenue to increase to ₹8,312 crore in fiscal 2025 from ₹6,578 crore in fiscal 2023 and achieved revenues of ₹6,956 crore in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 which would further grow driven by addition in new clients (EV), continuous product addition and optimisation of capacity utilisation at some of the recently commissioned units.

READ | Shipbuilding stocks in focus: Mazagon Dock soars 18% in 2 days; here's why Crisil Ratings believes the Belrise group will maintain its strong position in the auto components industry backed by its established customer relationships and a diversified product portfolio. JM Financial Institutional Securities sees more upside in Belrise stock price Belrise is strategically expanding its 4W segment, aiming to double revenue from this category over the next 2–2.5 years. This growth is expected to be driven by a strengthened product portfolio and the acquisition of H-One, which brings advanced technology in high-tensile steel components (up to 1,100 MPa) and access to two key Japanese OEMs.