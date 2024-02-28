Is it a good time to buy stocks, or will the markets correct further?

It has been a topsy-turvy few weeks for the markets. While the S&P BSE Sensex has managed to eke out minor gains thus far in calendar year 2024, the small-cap and midcap (SMC) indices on the BSE have risen over 7 per cent each during this period.





ALSO READ: India market-cap to hit $10tn by 2030; sharp run near-term risk: Chris Wood Going ahead, markets are likely to remain choppy and range-bound over the next few months, analysts said, amid global developments and the events lined up back home. Investors, they advise, should not jump in to buy just now as the months ahead will give them the opportunity to buy their favourite stocks a bit cheaper. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



As a strategy, Andrew Holland, chief executive officer of Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies remains a ‘buyer on dips’ and expects the markets to correct in case global developments, especially with China, spring a surprise.





ALSO READ: 19% of global fund managers bullish on India; Japan most preferred: BofA “The markets are already factoring in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. At the global level, developments in China are another factor that the markets will keep a tab on. Any negative development there can trigger a sharp fall in global equities. For someone who wants to invest for the medium-to-long term, the markets can give an opportunity for buy at lower levels. Remain bullish on hotels, manufacturing and infrastructure-related themes,” he said.



Among sectors, the BSE Oil & Gas index has been among the top performers in 2024, rising nearly 22 per cent during this period. A large part of the rally has been on account of heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) counter, which has gained nearly 13 per cent. Realty, power and healthcare indices, too, have moved up 13 - 20 per cent during this period, shows ACE Equity data.





ALSO READ: Jefferies stays bullish on PSU stocks: SBI, Coal India, NTPC lead the way On the other hand, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and bank stocks have been investor’s least favourites in 2024 with both these indices slipping up to 4.5 per cent on the BSE during this period.



“We see a lot of bubbles in many micro-and small-cap stocks. It looks like new investors and new resources are chasing directly these two market segments without much consideration for valuations. This is quite risky for the entire (SMC) segment. A possible (bubble) burst in such overvalued micro-and small-cap stocks can impact the entire SMC segment due to lack of liquidity,” warns G Chokkalingam, head of research at Equinomics Research.

Higher for longer

On the global front, analysts expect the ‘higher for longer’ narrative as regards interest rates to play out for some more time as leading global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), remain in wait-and-watch mode before cutting rates.







ALSO READ: The next few months are likely to see increased volatility: Shiv Sehgal Central banks, according to Morgan Stanley, are not sounding outright dovish; however, as dollar strength has meant that Asian currencies remain on the weaker side. The potential for further depreciation, they believe, could still impart some further upside to inflation and may mean inflation does not durably stay within target, holding back rate cuts.

Meanwhile, as late as mid-November last year, markets, analysts say, were still pricing in some small possibility of a rate hike. But in December, this very quickly shifted to pricing in a first 25 basis point (bps) cut by the March meeting. Thereafter, stronger incoming data, along with a pushback from Fed officials, have led markets to delay their expectations to a June rate cut instead.