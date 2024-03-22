IT shares sink as Accenture cuts guidance; TCS, Infosys, HCL fall up to 4%

Shares of information technology (IT) companies fell up to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday's intraday trade, after Accenture lowered its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024 due to global uncertainty and weak client spending on consulting services. It, now, sees full-year revenue growth to be between 1-3 per cent, down from the earlier projection of 2-5 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Coforge, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, L&T Technology Services, LTIMindtree, and Mphasis from the Nifty IT index dropped between 2 per cent and 4 per cent.

At 09:20 AM, the Nifty IT index, the top loser among sectoral indices, was down 3.2 per cent compared to 0.26 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

Accenture, a key peer of Indian IT services companies, reported Q2FY24 revenues of $15.8 billion, flat year-on-year (YoY) in constant currency (CC), and down 2.6 per cent sequentially. This was in line with company guidance and Bloomberg consensus. The company, however, gave weak Q3 revenue growth guidance and lowered corresponding FY24 guidance, both of which missed Bloomberg consensus expectations.

On business outlook for the third quarter fiscal 2024 (Q3FY24), Accenture expects revenues to be in the range of $16.25 billion to $16.85 billion, or negative 1 per cent to positive 3 per cent in local currency, reflecting the company's assumption of an approximately negative 1 per cent foreign-exchange impact compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Accenture's business outlook for fiscal 2024 continues to assume that the foreign-exchange impact on its results in US dollars will be flat compared with fiscal 2023, the company said.

"Management commentary continues to indicate weakness in discretionary spending, partially compensated by cost efficiency related spending. Our discussions with the Indian IT peers echoed the cautious spending environment in the near term, which should drag down FY24 operational performance for them," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a technology sector update.