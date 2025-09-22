Home / Markets / News / IT stocks see sharpest fall in six months after US H-1B fee hike

IT stocks see sharpest fall in six months after US H-1B fee hike

Indian IT stocks suffered their steepest fall in nearly six months as the US imposed a $100,000 H-1B visa fee, with Nifty IT down 2.95 per cent and Rs 85,496 crore in value erased

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Indian IT stocks recorded their sharpest decline in nearly six months following the US government’s announcement of a steep new fee on H-1B visa applications.
 
The Nifty IT index closed at 25,550, down 2.95 per cent — its steepest fall since April 3. Nine of its 10 constituents ended lower, erasing a combined Rs 85,496 crore in market capitalisation.
 
Mphasis, which declined 4.7 per cent, LTIMindtree, which fell 4.5 per cent, and Coforge, which also dropped 4.5 per cent, were the biggest losers among Nifty IT constituents. Infosys, down 2.6 per cent, and TCS, down 3 per cent, were the largest drags on the benchmark Sensex and, along with other IT stocks, contributed more than half of the index’s fall.
 
The US administration’s proposal introduces a one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B applications filed after September 21, 2025. Existing H-1B holders and renewals are exempt.
 
Indians comprised 71 per cent of approved H-1B beneficiaries last year, and India’s IT sector — which draws over half its revenue from the US — has long depended on the programme for expansion. However, approvals for new H-1B visas for Indian IT firms have already dwindled in recent years amid rising localisation and near-shoring efforts.
 
“This could hit the EBIT margin for some companies in our coverage universe by 11–99 basis points and EPS by 0.5–6 per cent, assuming they do not make any changes to their operating model,” Nomura said in a note.
 
The brokerage added that the immediate impact of the changes to the H-1B visa programme would be negligible.
 
“Over the medium to long term, we believe the operating models of the Indian IT services companies will continue to lower their dependence on H-1B visas. It is, however, unclear to us the impact, if any, on onsite talent cost due to higher demand over the medium to long term,” the note said.
 
Motilal Oswal, in its note, said if new H-1B visas vanish, onsite revenues will decline, and so will onsite costs.
 
“This shift could improve operating margins, as offshore work tends to be structurally more profitable. The net effect on EPS could be neutral in the medium term, although top-line growth could be slower,” the note said.
 
G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, said that though the impact of the visa fee would be marginal, it comes at a time when the IT industry is facing multiple headwinds.
 
“IT companies managed when they were travel-restricted during COVID. However, there will be some cost associated with the requirement of critical onsite work. But this is happening when the industry is struggling with single-digit dollar revenue growth. And there is fear of tariffs on IT services. It is better to stay away from large IT stocks till there is clarity on tariffs,” Chokkalingam said.

Topics :IT stocksNiftyH-1B VisaInfosys

