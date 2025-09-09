IT stocks log biggest gain in four months on Infosys buyback, Fed hopes

Shares of information technology (IT) companies rose on Tuesday, led by a 5 per cent jump in Infosys on the back of its buyback plan. Infosys, in an exchange filing on Monday after market hours, said its board will consider a proposal to buy back its shares on Thursday.

The Nifty IT index rose 2.8 per cent, its highest since 12 May. Infosys was the best-performing Sensex stock and the single biggest contributor to the index’s gains. Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HCL Technologies contributed the most to the index rise.

Analysts said Infosys has underperformed its large-cap peers this year, and the buyback announcement signals stability that could help re-rate its multiples. On a year-to-date basis, Infosys’s stock has declined 23.8 per cent.

The rupee depreciation and rising bets of a US rate cut after the recent jobs report also supported the rally in IT stocks. The US nonfarm payrolls report released last week showed 22,000 jobs were added in August, against 79,000 in July and the 75,000 expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg. A rate cut in the US is seen as positive for Indian IT firms, which earn a significant portion of their revenue from the US, as it could revive technology spending. Moreover, rate cuts in the US are favourable for emerging markets such as India, making them more attractive to foreign investors.