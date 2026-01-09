ITC, ACC, IRCTC, Siemens Energy and 24 more BSE500 stocks hit 52-week lows

Cigarette manufacturer ITC, Adani group cement company ACC, footwear firm Bata India and state-owned companies Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Mahanagar Gas (MGL) were among 28 stocks from the BSE 500 index to hit a fresh 52-week low in Friday’s intra-day trade as equities extended downfall owing to the US tariff related uncertainties

Siemens Energy, Jubilant FoodWorks, Page Industries, United Breweries, BASF India, AWL Agri Business, Jyothy Labs, NCC, PCBL, Premier Energies, Sapphire Foods India, Tejas Networks and Whirlpool of India were the other BSE 500 stocks to record respective 52-week lows today.

These stocks have dropped up to 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade. At 12:39 PM; the BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at 83,567. In the past one week, the benchmark index has corrected 2.6 per cent. It had hit a 52-week high of 86,159.02 on December 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, in the past two trading days, the BSE Sensex has slipped 1.6 per cent, while the BSE 500 index shed 2.1 per cent. As per the US senator, the Trump administration has approved a bipartisan bill that could further raise tariff-related risks for India. If passed, the bill proposes tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries continuing trade ties with Russia, including purchases of Russian petroleum products. After the sharp correction yesterday triggered by the possibility of about 500 per cent tariff on India under the provisions of the Russia Sanctioning Act approved by President Trump, the market will be focused on the verdict expected today from the US Supreme Court on the legality of Trump tariffs, Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said.

There is a high probability of the verdict going against Trump. But the details are significant: that is, whether it would be a partial striking down of the tariffs or completely declaring the tariffs illegal. The market reaction would depend on the details. If the Supreme Court declares Trump tariffs illegal, there would be a rally in India since India has been the worst affected by the 50 per cent tariffs, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar. Meanwhile, on January 8, 2026, foreign Institutional Investors remained net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth approximately ₹3,367 crore, marking the fourth consecutive session of selling. In contrast, Domestic Institutional Investors continued to provide strong support, purchasing equities worth around ₹3,701 crore.

Risk appetite remains subdued as global trade-related uncertainties continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Persistent concerns over potential US tariff actions linked to India’s Russian oil imports have kept sentiment fragile, while the lack of visible progress in the US–India trade discussions is reinforcing institutional caution, particularly among foreign investors. The immediate focus will be on whether markets can absorb the recent selling pressure and attempt a phase of stabilization in early trade, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. Among individual stocks, ITC stock hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹336.75, down 1 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. Thus far in the month of January, the stock price of the diversified fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company tanked 16 per cent following a significant tax hike on cigarettes