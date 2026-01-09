Nifty IT gears up for Q3; Tata Elxsi, LTTS may gain up to 30%: Analysts

The Nifty IT index needs to breakout above 38,500 resistance, for a likely 13 per cent rally, says Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Technical picks: Analysts pick Tata Elxsi and LTTS as top IT stocks to buy ahead of Q3 earnings.