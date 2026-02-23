ITC Hotels share price up 5% on heavy volumes; buy, sell or hold?

ITC Hotels share price target: ITC Hotels shares today jumped 5 per cent in trade, snapping the three-day losing streak on the back of heavy volumes. ITC Hotels shares opened 1 per cent higher at ₹178.90 versus the previous close of ₹176.68 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). ITC Hotels shares extended the opening gains and went on to make an intraday high of ₹185.50.

Around 1:30PM, the counter traded firmly in the green to quote 3 per cent higher at ₹181.80. ITC Hotels shares today gained after three-day of consecutive fall and a total of 5.8 million equities changed hands around the same time, according to NSE data.

On the BSE, ITC Hotels shares traded 2.8 per cent northward at ₹181.60 with spurt in volume by more than 2.77 times. ITC Hotels share price target Pradip Halder, Founder & CEO of PHD Capital, said that ITC Hotels shares have been in a prolonged downtrend after hitting a record high near ₹260. However, the stock is now showing signs of renewed momentum, supported by strong trading volumes. He said that the ongoing pullback rally could extend further in the near term if buying interest continues. According to the analyst, if ITC Hotels shares give a decisive close above the ₹189–190 zone, it would confirm a breakout and trigger a fresh leg of the rally, with upside up to ₹230–240.

"Existing investors are advised to hold their positions while maintaining a stop loss at ₹172.50. For fresh buying, investors should wait for a sustained move above ₹190," he added. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates ITC Hotels demerger ITC Hotels was demerged from Kolkata headquartered ITC Limited in January 2025, with the demerger ratio fixed at 1:10. Its shares debuted at Rs 188 on BSE and at Rs 180 on NSE. Post listing, ITC Hotels shares went on to make a record high of ₹261.62, touched on July 21, 2025, according to NSE data. ITC Hotels Q3 result In the third quarter (Q3FY26), ITC Hotels reported nearly 10 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹236.83 crore. The company had earned a net profit of ₹216 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,230.68 crore compared to ₹1,015.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.