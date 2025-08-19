ITC, Radico Khaitan, VST: How to trade sin stocks amid GST reforms?

Sin tax in focus amid GST reforms: Technical outlook on alcohol, tobacco-related stocks
ITCCurrent Price: ₹406 Likely Target: ₹332 Downside Risk: 18.2% Support: ₹405; ₹401; ₹396 Resistance: ₹412; ₹418; ₹440 ITC stock has been trading with a negative bias since the breakdown in early July. On the daily chart, the stock is seen trading below the key moving averages, with shorter-term averages seen drifting towards the longer-term averages.
Godfrey PhillipsCurrent Price: ₹9,770 Likely Target: ₹8,820 Downside Risk: 9.7% Support: ₹9,500; ₹9,000 Resistance: ₹10,300; ₹10,800 Godfrey Phillips has been trading on a bullish note across time-frames. The stock has hit a new life-time high at ₹11,444 on August 7. At present levels, the stock has shed 14.6 per cent from its peak in the last eight trading sessions.
VST IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹271 Likely Target: ₹230 Downside Risk: 15.1% Support: ₹257 Resistance: ₹276; ₹282 VST Industries is seen trading with a negative bias, below the key moving averages on the daily and weekly time-frames. Charts suggest the stock could dip towards the 100-Month Moving Average (100-MMA), which stands at ₹257 levels; below which retest of the calendar year low around ₹230 levels seems likely.
Radico KhaitanCurrent Price: ₹2,843 Likely Target: ₹3,350 Upside Potential: 17.8% Support: ₹2,795; ₹2,710; ₹2,615 Resistance: ₹3,060; ₹3,200 Radico Khaitan stock has witnessed a phenomenal 1,250 per cent rally from its Covid-19 low of ₹218 to a record high of ₹2,940 this August. The stock seems to be favourably placed on the charts, with the bullish trend likely to remain intact as long as the stock holds above ₹2,615 levels. Interim support for the stock can be anticipated around ₹2,795 and ₹2,710 levels.
United SpiritsCurrent Price: ₹1,309 Likely Target: ₹1,120 Downside Risk: 14.4% Support: ₹1,300; ₹1,260; ₹1,230 Resistance: ₹1,363; ₹1,465 The near-term bias for United Spirits is likely to remain negative as long as the stock quotes below ₹1,363; above which the upside seems capped around ₹1,465 levels.
