ITC, Radico Khaitan, VST: How to trade sin stocks amid GST reforms?

Technical charts show that alcohol and tobacco-related stocks such as ITC, VST Industries and United Spirits seem to be unfavourably placed, and could fall up to 18 per cent from here.

premium Higher GST on sin stocks? ITC, VST, United Spirits may dip, while Radico Khaitan may gain, suggest technical charts.