IOCL shares trade volatile as Q1 misses estimates; Should you sell?

Indian Oil’s expenses for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2.14 trillion, down 0.6 per cent from ₹2.16 trillion in Q1 FY25 but up 1.9 per cent sequentially from ₹2.12 trillion in Q4 FY25.

Oil major's revenue from operations in Q1 FY26 stood at ₹2.21 trillion, marginally higher by 0.9 per cent from ₹2.19 trillion in Q1 FY25. Sequentially, the revenue remained flat.

Analysts on IOCL Q1 earnings

IOCL's June quarter results missed Nuvama Institutional Equities and consensus estimates due to weak refining, petrochemicals, and inventory losses, partly offset by strong marketing margins.

Nuvama said IOCL’s peak earnings are behind, citing weak near-term refining margins, LPG under-recoveries, and subdued petrochemical performance. A high capital expenditure cycle is also expected to keep return ratios muted, making the risk-reward unfavourable. The brokerage maintained a 'Reduce' rating on the stock.

Motilal Oswal downgraded the IOCL stock to 'Neutral', set its target price at ₹150 per share as the Q1 results came below its estimates due to higher-than-expected refining inventory losses.