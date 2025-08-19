Hero Moto shares surge 20% in August. What's driving the two-wheeler stock?

The government has proposed GST 2.0 reform with an aim to rationalise the current multi-slab structure into a simpler framework, with two main rates of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, and a higher 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods.

For the auto sector, this overhaul seeks to address long-standing classification disputes—such as those between small cars and SUVs—by moving to clearer, unified tax categories. Internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered vehicles could see a reduced tax burden, while electric vehicles (EVs) will retain their favourable 5 per cent GST rate, with discussions ongoing to cut component-level GST as well.

"If the base GST rate of 28 per cent gets revised to 18 per cent, this is positive for the entire sector (including the auto component supply chain) and is expected to drive demand across all segments (PV, 2-W, 3-W & CV). This shall lower the initial purchase price of vehicles for consumers in the range of ~5-10 per cent," according to analysts at ICICI Securities.