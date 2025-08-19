Reliance Infrastructure up 4% on bagging 390 MW solar project from NHPC
Reliance Infrastructure shares rose 3.6 per cent on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹272 per share on BSE.
Why were Reliance Infrastructure shares in demand?
Anil Ambani-led company's shares climbed after it received a letter of award (LoA) from NHPC for a 390 MW interstate transmission system-connected solar power project with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
The project will add 700 MWp of solar DC capacity and 780 MWhr of BESS capacity to the Reliance Group portfolio once commissioned, strengthening its position in renewable energy solutions.
The winning tariff was discovered at ₹3.13/kWh, positioning the project among the most competitively priced offerings in India’s energy transition landscape.
The project is part of a broader tender floated by NHPC, which saw participation from 15 entities, with 14 qualifying for the e-reverse auction. The tender was oversubscribed by nearly four times, reflecting heightened industry interest in dispatchable renewable energy solutions.
Reliance Power, a listed entity in the Reliance Group, already has a renewable energy portfolio of nearly 2.5 GWp of Solar and 2.5 GWhr of BESS capacity. With the addition of the above capacity, the combined Reliance Group’s clean energy pipeline now stands at more than 3 GWp of Solar DC capacity and over 3.5 GWhr of BESS capacity, making it India’s largest player in the integrated Solar + BESS segment. ALSO READ: RIL shares rise 2%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?
About Reliance Infrastructure
Reliance Infrastructure is an infrastructure company that develops projects through various Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in several high-growth sectors such as Power, Roads, and Metro Rail in the Infrastructure space and the Defence sector. Reliance Infrastructure provides Engineering and Construction (E&C) services for developing power, infrastructure, metro and road projects. Through its SPVs, the company has executed a portfolio of infrastructure projects such as a metro rail project in Mumbai on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis and road projects on build, operate and transfer (BOT) basis.
