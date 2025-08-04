Home / Markets / News / This railway wagon maker rises 3% on securing ₹1,599-cr order from NCC

This railway wagon maker rises 3% on securing ₹1,599-cr order from NCC

Around 10:30 AM, Titagarh Rail Systems share price was trading 1.55 per cent higher at ₹850. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 80,781 levels.

station, Indian Railway, railway station

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Titagarh Rail Systems share price: Titagarh Rail Systems shares were buzzing in trade on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, August 4, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 2.96 per cent to an intraday high of ₹861.85 per share.
 
Around 10:30 AM, Titagarh Rail Systems share price was trading 1.55 per cent higher at ₹850. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 80,781 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES TODAY LIVE

What sparked the northward move in Titagarh Rail Systems share price? 

 
Titagarh Rail Systems' share price rose after the company announced it had secured a major order from NCC Limited. The contract, valued at ₹1,598.55 crore, involves the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of metro coaches.
 
In an exchange filing, Titagarh Rail Systems stated, “We wish to inform you that the Company, in its capacity as the specialised subcontractor for rolling stock in the tender of MMRDA, has received Letter of acceptance dated 2nd August 2025 from NCC Limited for ‘Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing and Commissioning of Rolling Stock (18 trains of 6 cars each to taking to 108 metro coaches) including 5 years of Comprehensive Maintenance after 2 years of Defect Liability Maintenance Period of Line 6 [Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli (EEH)] of Mumbai Metro Rail Project of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The order value is about ₹1,598.55 crore.”  ALSO READ | MCX shares rise 5% post Q1 results; should you buy? Analysts weigh in

About Titagarh Rail Systems

 
Titagarh Rail Systems, previously known as Titagarh Wagons Limited, is a rolling stock manufacturer in the private sector. Founded in 1984 in Kolkata, the company began as a rolling stock foundry unit. Later, the company expanded its offerings by transitioning from manufacturing railway components to producing complete freight wagons. 
 
Now, Titagarh Rail Systems is involved in designing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of products, including freight wagons, semi high-speed trains, metro coaches, transit and propulsion systems, and passenger coaches for Indian Railways and international markets. 
 
The market capitalisation of Titagarh Rail Systems is ₹11,447.27 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 index category.
 
The 52-week high of Titagarh Rail Systems share is ₹1,566.95, while its 52-week low is ₹655.30 per share.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

