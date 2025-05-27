Home / Markets / News / ITI Ltd share price hit 10% upper circuit in trade ahead of releasing Q4

ITI Ltd share price hit 10% upper circuit in trade ahead of releasing Q4

ITI share price touched 10 per cent upper band ahead of releasing Q4 results and considering allotment of equity shares to the President of India

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:42 AM IST
ITI share price touched 10 per cent upper circuit in trade on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at ₹309.1 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came ahead of board to consider Q4 numbers and allotment of equity shares to the President of India.
 
At 11:22 AM, ITI Ltd shares were up 9.79 per cent at ₹308.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.41 per cent at 81,842.62. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹29,657.78 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹592.85 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹210.2 per share. 
 
On BSE, 0.5 million shares changed hands around the same time. In the past one year, ITI shares lost 6.5 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 9 per cent. 

When will ITI Ltd release its Q4 results? 

On MAy 19, 2025, through a filing, the company announced that its board will consider March quarter earnings and allotment of equity shares to the President of India in a meeting on May 27, 2025.
 
"We wish to inform you that a meeting of board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, inter alia, to: consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2025. Allotment of equity shares to the President of India on preferential basis, against capex infusion of ₹59 crore, as per revival package of BIFR order dated January 8, 2013," the filing read. 

About ITI Ltd

ITI Limited is a public sector undertaking in the telecommunications technology segment established as a departmental factory in 1948. The company has manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur and Palakkad along with an R&D centre in Bengaluru and 11 Marketing, Services & Projects (MSP) centers in India, which are located at Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhopal, Delhi, Lucknow and Chandigarh.
 
The company has a diverse suite of products including manufactured products like Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON), Managed Leased Line Network (MLLN) products, Stand Alone Signaling Transfer Point(SSTP), Wi-Fi Access Point, Radio Modem, SMPS, Set Top Box, Defence products like multi-capacity encryption units, Bulk encryption Units (BEU), Terminal End Secrecy Devices (TESD), Passive infrastructure products such as Optical Fiber Cable, HDPE duct, Antenna, diversified products such as smart energy meters, smart cards, solar panels, mini personal computers.
 
Topics :ITI LtdBuzzing stocksS&P BSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Q4 ResultsMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

