PG Electroplast rebounds 3% after block deal; promoter group likely seller

Shares of PG Electroplast (PGEL) moved higher by 1.5 per cent to ₹777.70 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. The stock of this smallcap consumer electronics company rebounded 3 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹754.80, after a huge block deal was executed on the BSE.

At 09:15 AM; as many as 17.3 million equity shares representing 6 per cent of total equity of PGEL changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the sellers and buyers were not ascertained immediately.

PGEL’s promoter group is likely seller

As per media reports, PGEL’s promoter group planned to sell shares worth ₹1,1 crore through a block deal, offering 15.9 million shares - equivalent to a 5.6 per cent stake - at ₹740 per share, which is a 4 per cent discount to the previous closing price. This shall reduce promoters’ stake from 49.37 per cent to 43.77 per cent, with a 180-day lock-up on the remaining shares, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Past price performance of PG Electroplast

Thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), PGEL has underperformed the market by falling 24 per cent, as compared to 3.6 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

However, in the past one year, the stock price of the company has zoomed 201 per cent, as against an 8 per cent rise in the benchmark index. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,054.95 on January 6, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹231.16 on June 5, 2024.

Future outlook of business

Management sees increased opportunities in the existing and new clients and based on the current business environment. With new capacities and capabilities, the company is uniquely positioned in the consumer durables & plastics space in India. In coming years, the company aspires to have Industry leading growth in revenues, gradual improvement in margins due to operational efficiencies and operating leverage, best in class capital efficiency resulting from improved cash flows & balance sheet optimization.

PGEL projects ₹6,345 crore in consolidated sales for FY2026, marking a robust 30.3 per cent growth over FY2025. Net profit is expected to reach ₹405 crore, reflecting a 39.2 per cent increase from FY2025’s ₹290.9 crore. Goodworth Electronics is projected to achieve ₹855 crore in sales, bringing total group revenues to an impressive ₹7,200 crore.

The company anticipates a ~35 per cent growth in its product business, with revenues expected to surge from ₹3,526 crore in FY2025 to ₹4,770 crore in FY2026, driven by accelerated expansion in washing machines, room air conditioners, and air coolers.

About PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast is a one-stop solution provider for Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and contract manufacturing to most leading consumer durable and electronics brands in India. The company has one of the biggest capacities in Plastic Injection moulding and has capabilities across the value chain in Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) products like Washing Machines, Room ACs, Air-Coolers and LED TVs.