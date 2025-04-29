Iware Supplychain IPO Day 2 update; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Iware Supplychain IPO day 2 updates: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Iware Supplychain Services which opened for subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, has received a muted response from investors so far. The issue was subscribed only 0.54 times, as of 11:44 AM on Tuesday, day 2 of the offering, according to data from the NSE SME platform.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 0.82 times The quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors (NII) was booked 0.2 times.

Iware Supplychain IPO details

The company plans to raise ₹27.13 crore through a fresh issue of 2.85 million equity shares. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The SME IPO will close for subscription on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The basis of the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on or before Friday, May 2, 2025. Shares of Iware Supplychain Services are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

The company has set the price the price at ₹95 per equity share. Retail investors can bid for a minimum of one lot consisting of 1,200 shares with an investment amount of ₹1,14,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is ₹2,28,000 for two lots of 2,400 equity shares.

KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Getfive Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) , the company plans to use ₹14.06 crore from the net issue proceeds for setting up an industrial shed at Chadvada Bhachau, Kutch, Gujarat and ₹6.80 crore to meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Iware Supplychain IPO GMP

On day 2 of the subscription, the unlisted shares of Iware Supplychain Services were trading flat at ₹95, the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About Iware Supplychain Services

Iware Supplychain Services, incorporated in 2018, offers pan-India logistics services including warehousing, transportation, rake handling services, business auxiliary services and rental income. The company's offices are situated in the states of Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. It operates a fleet of 47 vehicles, each with a National Permit. It handles clients across industries including FMCG, auto components, sanitary ware etc.