This NBFC posts best rally since October 2024 on Q4 results; details here

Shares of PNB Housing Finance rallied 10 per cent in Tuesday's session as it reported a 25 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by strong demand for home loans.

PNB Housing Finance's stock rose as much as 10 per cent during the day to ₹1,084.8 per share, the biggest intraday gain since October 25, 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 6.71 per cent higher at ₹1,052.4 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 11:30 AM.

The non-banking financial company's counter extended its advance to the second day on Tuesday and has risen over 40 per cent from its recent low of ₹751, which it hit early last month. The stock has fallen 20 per cent this year, compared to a 2.9 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The lender has a total market capitalisation of ₹27,507.87 crore, according to BSE data.

PNB Housing Finance Q4 analysis

PNB Housing Finance reported a 25 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit to ₹550 crore for the quarter ended March 31 from ₹439 crore a year earlier. Total revenue increased 12 per cent to ₹2,022 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and paid, rose 16.2 per cent to ₹734 crore. Disbursements in the affordable housing segment doubled year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,291 crore, while that for the prime segment rose 7 per cent to ₹4,141 crore.

Annually, PNB Housing Finance's profit after tax stood at ₹1,936 crore compared with ₹1,508 crore in the financial year 2024, registering an increase of 28.4 per cent year-on-year. Net interest income grew by 9.3 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,750 crore. Net interest margin stood at 3.70 per cent in the financial year 2025 compared with 3.74 per cent in the financial year 2024.

PNB Housing Finance asset quality and dividend

Gross non-performing assets stood at 1.08 per cent as on 31st March 2025, compared with 1.19 per cent as on 31st December 2024 and 1.50 per cent as on 31st March 2024. Net non-performing assets stood at 0.69 per cent as on 31st March 2025. Net non-performing assets in the retail segment stood at 0.70 per cent.