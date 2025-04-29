Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Duroflex to push ahead with IPO, eyes double-digit revenue growth

Duroflex to push ahead with IPO, eyes double-digit revenue growth

Duroflex, founded about six decades ago in the south Indian state of Kerala, receives 85 per cent of its revenue from mattresses

ipo market listing share market

For Duroflex, which owns the Sleepyhead brand, revenue would grow in the double-digit percentage range over the next three years

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian mattress maker Duroflex is looking to go public in the next 18 months and is charting out plans to hit double-digit revenue growth in the next few years, its top boss told Reuters.

The company, which competes with Sleepwell-owner Sheela Foam and Wakefit in the more than $2 billion mattress market, however, did not disclose how much it plans to raise or whether the listing would be a fresh issue or an offer for sale.

"Markets are what the markets are. That's not something within our control ... Boringly consistent performance is generally what does the trick with the markets," Duroflex CEO Sridhar Balakrishnan said.

 

Duroflex, founded about six decades ago in the south Indian state of Kerala, receives 85 per cent of its revenue from mattresses. It plans to double the contribution from other categories, including recliners and sofas, over five years.

Global mattress sales have slowed since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, when people splurged to upgrade their bedrooms, but analysts expect the focus on wellness to drive steady growth in the sector.

Also Read

IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance files for IPO; Canara Bank, PNB to sell stakes

ipo market listing share market

Ather IPO sees 16% subscription, ABSL AMC Q4 profit up 10%, and more

Premiumbanking, banks

Street signs: Banking stocks run out of steam, Sebi's shift to e-office

ipo market listing share market

Prestige Hospitality Ventures files DRHP to raise ₹2,700 cr through IPO

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy garners Rs 1,340 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

For Duroflex, which owns the Sleepyhead brand, revenue would grow in the double-digit percentage range over the next three years, with profits rising faster, Balakrishnan said.

The company posted sales of ₹1,001 crore ($117.53 million) and core earnings of ₹43,900 crore in fiscal 2024, data from business insights provider Tofler showed.

In the latest financial year, Duroflex's revenue climbed in single-digit percentage range, Balakrishnan said, with core earnings jumping more than 50 per cent.

The company also plans to open 20 to 25 stores to reach 100 locations by the year-end.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO, Initial public offerings

KKR-backed InCred said to be in talks with advisers on $470 million IPO

urban company,kunal bahl

Tiger Global-backed Urban Company files draft papers for $223 million IPO

Ather Energy

Ather Energy IPO receives 16% subscription on Day 1 of bidding

PremiumAther Energy, Tarun Mehta, Swapnil Jain

Ahead of listing, Ather Energy bullish on driving past rivals in e2W market

IPO, initial public offering

IPO investors in CPSE stocks see bumper returns, Mazagon Dock leads

Topics : initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO) Sleepwell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon